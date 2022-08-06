‘Big Brother 24’ Week 5 Spoilers: Are the Leftovers Still in Power?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 5 Head of Household winner and nominations.]

The Leftovers formed during Big Brother 24 Week 3 and have since remained in power. Michael Bruner won Head of Household in Week 5, keeping the group in charge. Who did he nominate for eviction?

Michael Bruner won Head of Household in ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 5

Believing Taylor Hale would get evicted, her bestie Nicole Layog volunteered the duo for eviction. However, as the Michigan-based stylist is a member of the majority alliance, The Leftovers, they saved her, choosing to send the former detective out of the house.

Following her eviction, her closest ally Daniel Durston privately complained about his position in the house to the cameras before the group faced off in the next Head of Household competition.

According to Michael Bruner, he defeated Daniel by a few seconds to become the outgoing HOH, keeping the power with The Leftovers for a third straight week.

Following his victory, Michael conferred with his final three group (Brittany Hoopes and Taylor) about who he should nominate and their backdoor plan.

Michael nominated Festie Bestie trio Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Terrance Higgins for eviction

Without many options left and wanting formidable competitors to face Daniel if he’s chosen to play in the Power of Veto, Michael nominated Festie Bestie trio Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Terrance Higgins.

Initially, The Leftovers planned to get rid of Daniel by backdooring him or evicting Terrance if no one used the Veto. Terrance, who doesn’t know he’s the backup plan, later seemingly agreed to throw the POV to Daniel, if possible.

Shake off the nerves, it’s time to see which three house guests will be given a backstage pass!? #BB24 #BBMonte pic.twitter.com/lHTeC11dvb — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 7, 2022

Following nominations, Michael, Brittany, and Taylor talked about their games and began to recognize Monte as the biggest threat remaining in the house. Taylor admitted she wanted to keep Daniel for the jury phase, pointing out she believes he’ll vote for who played the best game and preferred Indy Santos going home this week instead.

Michael named Alyssa Snider as another possibility due to her showmance with Leftover member Kyle Capener and minimal connection with Monte and Joseph. Following the conversation, Michael told Kyle that he isn’t sure if he wants Daniel to go home this week.

The Leftovers aligned during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3

The Leftovers formed in Week 3 under Matt “Turner” as Head of Household when he and Joseph wanted to get revenge for Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli’s blindside.

The two discussed who they believed orchestrated it with other allies Monte and Kyle, when the group realized the “bullying” of Taylor going on in the house.

Pointing out that she hadn’t had a chance, the guys brought her, alongside then-nominees and Festie Bestie pair Michael and Brittany, into the mix, forming The Leftovers. The group engineered the first real blindside of the competition by evicting Ameerah Jones, as they felt she participated in treating Taylor negatively, knew she orchestrated Pooch’s eviction and saw her as a threat to win.

If Daniel has the Veto this week, Terrance is going home, or another blindside might be in the works with Alyssa or Indy as possibilities. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

