Big Brother 24 is getting a new theme that’ll keep switching things up weekly. Julie Chen Moonves revealed how BBFest would work and teased the new house.

The ‘Big Brother’ house changes every season

The house for the competition show has stayed the same for years. There is a Head of Household (HOH) room with a double bed, TVs where you can watch from different cameras in the house, the big kitchen, and the yard.

But the theme switches up every year. In season 23, the house was styled as a “BB Beach Club.” The theme of the season was “high risk, high reward,” and the competitions were similar to casino games including big dice, roulette, and more. Houseguests were also tempted with advantages that could also risk their game. That also influenced the style of the house with a secret room called the High Rollers Room. The houseguests used BB Bucks in the room to play different games.

There will likely be a secret room again this season. But it’ll change to fit the new theme.

‘Big Brother 24’ will have weekly BBFest themes

Fans are waiting longer to see the house for season 24. But Moonves teased the theme in an interview with Us Weekly.

“The theme this year is ‘the BB Fest,'” the host revealed. “Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest. It’s gonna be the funniest one at least.”

Obviously, Zingbot will be part of that week. But it’s more likely that he’ll only be there for one day like most seasons. She also revealed what the house would look like this season.

The ‘Big Brother’ house will be styled like a motel

There are different types of ways people do long stays for a festival. But producers decided to go the motel route to follow their theme.

“We’re trying to keep everyone in their bubble until it’s go time,” Moonves said. “But I do know that the theme of the house is this very Palm Springs, mid-century Palm Springs feel – neon lights. We’re calling it the ‘BB Motel,’ you know, you can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out (laughs). You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

She also revealed there is a tiki bar, the gym is styled like a spin class, and there are new stairs. It sounds like the house got an interesting makeover this season.

