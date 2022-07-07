‘Big Brother 24’: What Is the Backstage Boss?

Big Brother is back with a new twist. The first episode of season 24 had a Head of Household (HOH) competition. But Julie Chen Moonves revealed that’s not the only powerful position this week. The episode introduced the Backstage Boss.

‘Big Brother 24’ crowned its first Head of Household

#BB24 starts NOW!? #BBDaniel

The first episode showed the cast members entering the house in groups of four. They all randomly drew a ticket to find out where they’ll be placed in the game. Everyone but Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was separated into three competitions to fight to make it to the Head of Household competition round.

The three houseguests that made it to that round were Monte Taylor, Matt “Turner” Turner, and Daniel Durston. Daniel won in the end.

He’ll hold the power to nominate two people for the block, and possibly send someone home. That kind of power in the first week typically puts houseguests in a great position to win.

What is the Backstage Boss on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Host Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother'

Everyone randomly drew a ticket which placed them different spots in the game. Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli sat out of the first competition for HOH because he got Backstage Boss. Moonves then revealed what this position meant.

As the backstage boss, he will be backstage all week long not voting on eviction night or participating in competitions. The good thing is he can’t be nominated for the block, and he can compete in the next HOH competition. The host told him he gets to send three houseguests backstage.

They will also not compete this week or vote. But unlike him, they could still be in danger of going home so Pooch is risking their game.

Who did Pooch pick to go backstage?

#BB24 premiere!? #BBPaloma

You never want to start the season off with putting other people’s games at risk while you stay safe. But Pooch found a “fair” way around this. He asked the people who dropped out of the competitions first to join him.

That included Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes. So they won’t be nominated for eviction, but they could still be in danger of going home on eviction night. Fans can vote for which of the three to keep safe by voting on cbs.com/bbvote. They can cast up to ten votes.

Fans shared their reactions to the backstage twist on Reddit. “I honestly think the three backstage girls will end up safe. I doubt Daniel will put them up. Feel like he’ll want to come across as ‘fair’. I’m just annoyed they don’t have votes,” one fan commented.

“Literally. Like if an HOH really targeted them this week, they’d be cold, and I’d have no desire to work with them,” another person replied.

“I think we are getting a battle of the block type twist where the two noms versus the two backstage people face off and become the final noms to vote on,” someone theorized.

The next episode will air on Sunday, July 10 revealing the eviction nominees, and the live eviction will be next Thursday, July 14.

