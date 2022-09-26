‘Big Brother 24’: Who Won America’s Favorite Player?

Big Brother 24 came to a close, and that means America’s Favorite Player was revealed. America showed who they enjoyed watching the most this season and a winner for the grand prize.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 finale.]

‘Big Brother 24’ crowns a winner

Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor and Matthew Turner on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Hale won Head of Household, earning her a spot in the final three. She then had to compete against Monte Taylor and Matt “Turner” Turner for the last round again.

This time Turner won the competition by holding onto large spinning hot dogs. Turner was surprised by this since he has a fear of spinning. Taylor was worried about his win, knowing Turner would take Monte to the end over her.

Monte, Taylor, and Turner competed in the next round, and Monte won that part. Houseguests used a zip line to get titles of competitions and correctly organize them in order and whether it was a Head of Household or Veto competition. In the end, Monte won this competition by 20 seconds.

This meant Monte and Turner moved to the last round. Whoever wins gets to pick who they’ll sit next to in the finale. They played a game where they had to pick one false statement out of three options about each houseguest. It was close, but Monte won by one point, making him the last HOH and able to pick who he wanted to sit next to in front of the jury.

Monte said he wanted to make a big move before going in front of the jury. He chose to evict Turner because of this. The final 2 faced the jury and gave their statements. Taylor won with a vote of eight to one.

Who won America’s Favorite Player of ‘Big Brother 24’?

The whole cast, except for Paloma Aguilar were options for America’s Favorite Player. After crowing the winner, Julie Chen Moonves announced who received the most votes this year for the favorite spot. This year the winner receives two tickets for a Princess Cruise along with the $50,000 prize.

The top three vote-geters were Michael Bruner, Taylor, and Kyle Capener. The winner was Taylor making history. She is the first to win the show and get America’s Favorite Player.

Alums and celebrities campaigned for Taylor Hale

Many alums and fans of the show have been rooting for Taylor all season. That’s because the house turned against her quickly in the first week. Taylor has been fighting to stay in the house ever since.

The alums that showed support for Taylor to win America’s Favorite include Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Kathryn Dunn, Britini D’Angelo, and more. Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Brandi Glanville, and even the Twitter account for Lays tweeted support for Taylor.

