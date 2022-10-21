‘Big Brother 24’: Why Michael Wishes Brittany Told Him He Was Being ‘Stupid’

The frontrunner of Big Brother 24 was taken out during the double eviction. Michael Bruner explained why he wished Brittany Hoopes called him stupid while warning him in the game.

Brittany tried to save Michael’s ‘Big Brother 24’ game

That's all for tonight, East Coast! This Sunday's about to get real tricky after this twist… See you there? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/8WH8oFB0Vk — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 19, 2022

RELATED: ​​‘Big Brother 24’ Jurors Defend Taylor’s Win After Attacks on Jury Votes

Brittany and Michael had each other’s backs throughout the game. But as Michael kept winning more competitions, the target on their backs got bigger.

Monte Taylor made it known he wanted to take out Michael the first chance he got. Brittany tried to take the heat off of Michael by proposing to work with everyone else. These houseguests checked with each other and noticed Brittany’s messy gameplay.

In the end, Monte did take his shot during the double eviction. Michael tried to save himself by throwing Brittany under the bus for making multiple final two deals. Michael was evicted, and Brittany was hurt by his betrayal since she put that work in for him.

Michael wishes Brittany had told him he was being stupid

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says She Pushed Monte to Backdoor Michael

Michael talked about his game in great detail with Taran Armstrong of Rob Has a Podcast. Armstrong mentioned Brittany vaguely mentioning Monte wanted to go after him before he actually backdoored him.

“I don’t remember exactly,” Michael said. “I know Brittany did make it clear that Monte had thrown my name out, and maybe I was just me being like I made up my mind. I’m not having this conversation anymore, me being stubborn. And I fully admit that I was wrong, and I should’ve listened to Brittany more.”

He later talked about his personality. “For me, I describe myself as a harsh truth person,” the record holder said. “I would rather you just tell me like, ‘Michael, you’re being so stupid right now. You are making a big mistake because x, y, and z. And I feel like Brittany is a very respectful, level-headed person. And like she wasn’t gonna come at me like that. But I wish she would have.”

The lawyer also owned that he probably should’ve told Brittany how he operated. But in the end, he didn’t pick up on Brittany’s warnings.

Brittany and Michael supported their other ally in the end

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner | CBS

In the end, Brittany followed Michael to the jury house two weeks later. They both were vocal supporters of Taylor Hale’s game while there.

They weren’t the only ones, with Taylor winning eight votes. Monte was runner-up getting only Matt “Turner” Turner’s vote. He placed third and didn’t get to talk to anyone about their votes.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Was Surprised Joseph Voted for Taylor to Win