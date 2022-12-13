‘Big Brother’: An Alum Defends Kyle and Alyssa for Receiving Gifts From Fans

Big Brother 24 fans watched multiple houseguests fall in love with each other. That includes Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider. An alum defended the couple after they got criticized for accepting gifts.

Some ‘Big Brother 24’ fans reportedly helped Kyle and Alyssa out with their trip

Kyle and Alyssa have continued their relationship after the season. They revealed on Instagram that they’ve been traveling together.

“We had so much fun in St. Augustine this past week! Boat tours, candle making (not our favorite because we both left with headaches ), late night snack runs, pirate museum, and meeting tons of friendly people that are fans of the show! Thank you all for embracing us and this new chapter,” read a caption of one of Alyssa’s posts. It showed the couple hugging on a boat and more.

A Twitter account named Spoilergirl1 later posted screenshots of an alleged text conversation between fans. One claimed they bought supplies like phone chargers, backpacks, and more for their Hawaii trip.

They later posted photos and videos of them paddleboarding, at the beach, and having a picnic in Hawaii on Instagram. They also enjoyed a boat again and made another post about it.

Kaitlyn Herman from ‘Big Brother 20’ defends Kyle and Alyssa

Okay so I heard about this recently like fans paying for houseguests stuff.. this isn’t new. There was a whole ass human from my season getting their RENT PAID by a random women. So a few gifts sent to their P.O. Box is reeeally not that serious lol https://t.co/VBDks5nqD8 — Kaitlyn Herman (@kaitcoaching) December 12, 2022

Some fans criticized other fans and the former houseguests for receiving gifts. But Kaitlyn Herman responded to a tweet of Kyle and Alyssa posing together. “The suit that their fans purchased for Kyle looks nice. #BB24,” the tweet reads.

“Okay so I heard about this recently like fans paying for houseguests stuff.. this isn’t new,” Herman claimed. “There was a whole a** human from my season getting their RENT PAID by a random women. So a few gifts sent to their P.O. Box is reeeally not that serious lol.”

“Also it wasn’t just a few things… it was extravagant excursions in Hawaii,” one fan replied. “Also… not that crazy,” Herman responded. “Fans are super gracious and overly giving. Some are normal and some cross a personal boundary. Buying them a fun experience in Hawaii is extremely gracious and kind. But accepting someone’s offer to pay their rent… weird.”

“What did you get???” another person asked. “A ton of really sweet gifts sent to my P.O. Box. Including a Swarovski crystal bird to represent my grandpa Lou,” she answered.

What was Kyle’s black suit rumored to be gifted for?

‘Big Brother 24’ showmance Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider | Paramount

Kyle and Alyssa were guests at a wedding. She wore a matching black gown. They posted a slideshow of them together at the event on Instagram. It’s captioned with, “Loving you is something that I’m good at.”

Other houseguests from their season reacted in the comments. “I love how happy ya’ll are,” Jasmine Davis commented. Ameerah Jones gave a heart emoji.

“Name the kid pooch… ya’ll owe me,” Joseph “Pooch” Pucciarelli. Kyle also commented, “You looked amazing.” Alyssa replied, “you are amazing.”

It just goes to show going on Big Brother can pay big afterward, even if you don’t make it to the finale.