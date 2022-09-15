‘Big Brother’ Alum Defends Taylor and Monte’s Hookup: ‘Everything Starts to Look Tempting’

Big Brother 24 allies and former rivals Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale shocked the BB community when they hooked up following the Week 10 Veto Competition. Some fans were upset as they wanted her to reconnect with Joseph Abdin after the season, but season 23 finalist Azah Awasum defended her choice, noting, “everything starts to look tempting.”

Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale hooked up during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 10

Popular Big Brother 24 houseguest Taylor Hale has had a rollercoaster experience so far as she’s gone from being primarily excluded to being included in dominating alliance the Leftovers.

She has admitted she’s open to finding love in the Big Brother house and revealed a short-lived crush on Daniel Durston. However, it ended quickly after he sided with ally Nicole Layog and blew up on her, telling the Michigan-based stylist not to talk to him again.

Taylor began spending a lot of time with Leftover ally Joseph Abdin and fans began shipping them, referring to them as the couple name “Jaylor.” It seemed as though the showmance might happen as both seemed to admit to having true feelings for each other.

However, nothing came of it as he was unexpectedly evicted during Week 7’s Split House twist. During Monte Taylor’s Head of Household reign, a few weeks later, the two were caught on the Live Feeds hooking up in the HOH bed.

Azah Awasum defended Taylor’s hookup with Monte

It shocked much of the BB community as she previously claimed she had no romantic interest in him. Monte and Taylor hadn’t had the best relationship as he’s had a hand in her nomination three times and already discussed the likelihood of putting her up as a renom before the two hooked up.

Even though he played a hand in the house, turning against her during the first week, Monte previously told Terrance Higgins that he had a crush on her at one point.

The “Jaylor” fans were upset as they felt it ruined the chance of Taylor and Joseph getting together after the season.

However, others, including Big Brother 23 finalist Azah Awasum, defended Taylor’s choice. She asked the BB community to leave Taylor alone in a tweet, calling her “human,” adding, “after Day 65, I couldn’t look a cucumber in the eye.”

Azah had a crush of her own during ‘Big Brother 23’

The season 23 finalist also asked the viewers to stop “holding these houseguests to a higher standard than yourselves.”

She closed by reiterating how “boring” it gets in the house, noting, “everything starts to look tempting.” Azah had a memorable infatuation with eventual winner Xavier Prather, but he didn’t want the romance to distract him from the game.

The reality star revealed her “middle school crush” on him during Week 4 of the competition, seemingly factoring into her decision to evict Whitney Williams, who she felt spent a lot of time with him.

A few weeks later, after Xavier appeared to use her crush on him to convince her to vote out Derek Xiao, she privately told eventual runner-up Derek Frazier that she wanted to “move forward.” Azah and Xavier recently competed on The Challenge: USA alongside each other and appeared not to have any hard feelings. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

