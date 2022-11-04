‘Big Brother’: Is Alyssa Lopez Dating Anyone After Christian Birkenberger Breakup?

Big Brother 23 houseguests Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger began dating in September 2021 while in the house. However, they broke up shortly after the finale, and Christian has since released a song about it. Is Alyssa dating anyone?

Alyssa Lopez is dating someone after Christian Birkenberger breakup

During the first couple of days in Big Brother 23, houseguests Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez caught feelings for each other.

Week 1 Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French figured it out, even though they attempted to hide their budding showmance, and tried to split them up by nominating her for eviction.

However, they convinced him otherwise and tried to avoid each other before the two openly acknowledged it by cuddling in front of the other houseguests. Christian was backdoored in Week 5 due to his physical ability, and he memorably kissed her before exiting the house pre-jury. She went on to become the fifth juror.

A week after the season concluded, the two went on Instagram live with runner-up Derek Frazier and revealed they broke up but agreed to remain friends. While he appears to be still single, she seems to have moved on with Lukas Juodkūnaitis. It’s unclear when they began dating, but their first picture together on her Instagram account dates back to a hangout date in Miami, Florida, posted three months ago on July 31.

Christian released a song about the breakup with Alyssa

In November 2022, a year after they split, Christian released the single “For You,” exploring his feelings surrounding their breakup.

According to an interview with Us Weekly, the BB23 houseguest played the track for Alyssa, who approved it and supported his career. He stars in the video with Too Hot to Handle star and Dated and Related host Melinda Melrose portraying his love interest.

I wrote the first line to the song exactly a year ago today when I was “Broken, messed up”. With the intention of distracting myself and moving on from my ex, I began writing lyrics and melody’s whenever I felt down. — Christian Birkenberger (Crish) (@CBirkenberger) October 14, 2022

The two haven’t confirmed a romantic relationship but have made other content together, including transition videos for TikTok. Additionally, she’s no longer dating Too Hot to Handle co-stars Marvin Anthony or Peter Vigilante.

Following the season, Alyssa appeared on CBS’s The Challenge: USA as one of six BB23 players. She aligned with houseguest Derek Xiao as she had no plans to work with BB23 winner Xavier Prather after realizing she served as his pawn to further the Cookout. When Alyssa got into power, she orchestrated his elimination. She made it relatively far into the competition but was eliminated shortly before the finals by another ally Angela Rummans.

Alyssa and Christian met during ‘Big Brother 23’

Christian won the first competition of BB23, which allowed him to pick his own team. Frenchie noted his physical ability and immediately targeted him, but Christian won safety, thwarting his plans.

Therefore, Frenchie aimed for his budding showmance partner Alyssa until Travis Long eventually became his target.

Christian continued to win competitions and used his HOH to target Whitney Williams, who expressed her desire to come after his showmance. However, he got blindsided the following week by Derek, who considered him his biggest threat to winning competitions.

Following his eviction, Alyssa attached her game to Kings’ teammate Xavier and almost prevented the Cookout from reaching the final six together by winning Power of Vetos. She became the last outlier standing and was evicted, placing seventh. Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+.