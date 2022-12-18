‘Big Brother’ Alum Amanda Zuckerman Sued for Operating a Homeowner Benefits Scam

Big Brother season 15 villain Amanda Zuckerman and her company MV Realty are being sued by Pennsylvania’s attorney general, who accuses the realtor of operating a homeowner benefits scam.

Big Brother 15 star Amanda [Zuckerman] Zachman and her real estate brokerage are being sued by Pennsylvania’s attorney general. Legal documents obtained by TMZ accuse MV Realty of running a “homeowner benefits” scam by offering customers a one-time payment between $400 and $700 for the company to have the sole right to list their houses for 40 years.

If the customer wants to pull out of the deal before the allotted, it reportedly results in harsh consequences that the company allegedly doesn’t reveal outright. Additionally, MV Realty is accused of using misleading pitches that claim it comes with no risk if they don’t sell.

According to the attorney general, over 1,000 homeowners have fallen victim. The Florida-based real estate brokerage has released a statement.

It reads: “MV Realty has helped more than 30,000 satisfied clients nationwide through our Homeowner Benefit Agreement (HBA) by providing our clients up to $5,000 that can be used to pay their mortgage, utility bills, or improve their financial standing. In return, we only ask to be their realtor if they sell their home during the term of our agreement. New and innovative business models, like the HBA, can transform established industries and can sometimes draw questions from critics or outright hostility from those whose existing business model is threatened. However, to suggest that MV Realty has engaged in unfair or deceptive practices is simply false. After a full airing of the facts, we are confident that the conclusion will be that MV Realty’s business transactions are in full compliance with Pennsylvania law.”

Are Amanda and McCrae Olsen still together?

In 2013, Amanda competed on Big Brother 15, becoming known for her unexpected showmance with McCrae Olsen and controversial threats toward other houseguests.

Despite not winning any Head of Household competitions, she controlled most of the nominations.

However, when her alliance began to fall apart, the Florida native found herself on the block next to McCrae during the second Double Eviction. He saved himself with the Power of Veto, but she could not secure the votes to stay, leading to her seventh-place finish.

Following the season, the two continued dating. Nearly four months later, she announced their breakup on Twitter. In a short statement, the reality star claimed, “there is no ill will,” adding, “I will always love him and what we shared.”

What happened to Amanda from ‘Big Brother 15?’

Despite her dominant gameplay, Amanda is considered one of the biggest villains in the US franchise’s history due to how she cruelly treated the other houseguests.

Following her time in the house, she kept a low profile, presumably due to the backlash she and her racially charged season received.

According to MV Realty’s website, the Florida native founded the company in 2014 and helped develop the Homeowner Benefit Program that’s currently under investigation.

In 2017, she married Michael Zachman, and they welcomed their first child together, Madison Rose, in December 2018. They expanded their family again in May 2021 when she gave birth to Ford Alexander. The Florida-based native is currently pregnant with their second son, who they expect to welcome in March 2023.