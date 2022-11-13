‘Big Brother’ Fans Think Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Broke Up

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans began dating in 2018 and got engaged in January 2021. Many fans are concerned the reality TV couple might have quietly split.

Fans think Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans broke up

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen, and Angela Rummans met during season 20 and continued their romance after the show. However, fans are concerned that “Tangela” have gone their separate ways.

For example, they pointed out the couple hasn’t posted on their joint YouTube channel together since their January 2021 engagement, and the account has rebranded to only Angela’s name, where she posts cooking videos.

However, others pointed out that their couple name Tangela is still apparent in its biography. The duo, who usually frequently post together, have been noticeably absent from each other’s Instagram feeds.

Their last picture with one another dates back to July 2022, which features a promotion for their jewelry company, Naut and Chain. She filmed The Challenge: USA in April 2022 without Tyler, and fans noticed things have appeared different between the two since then.

Tyler and Angela started promoting their businesses separately

For example, they promote their business separately and have started traveling without each other.

However, some noted they might be doing things apart in preparation for marriage, as they’ve talked about how much time they spend together.

They’ve also noticed it appears she isn’t wearing her engagement ring anymore, and Tyler removed a link for her cookbook, which he previously heavily promoted, from his biography. Many fans have asked if the couple is still together in the captions of their Instagram post, but the pair ignore the questions.

Others think the two are doing fine but have taken a break from social media as she had a tough time during The Challenge: USA. Additionally, they pointed out the two have commented on each other’s social media posts.

Tyler and Angela got engaged in 2021

Angela and Tyler met in the summer of 2018 while competing on Big Brother 20. They were allies throughout nearly the entire game and hid their romance to avoid becoming targets. They made it to the final four together, and Tyler finished runner-up and won America’s Favorite Houseguest.

After filming, the two continued a relationship and moved to Los Angeles, where they launched Naut & Chain. They relocated to their hometown in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they bought their first house, and she released a vegan cookbook.

In the summer of 2020, he competed in Big Brother 22: All Stars. Shortly after returning home, they denied rumors they split due to infidelity. A few weeks later, they announced their engagement in a 15-minute YouTube video. He filmed his “elaborate” plan leading up to the proposal, which included him drafting an email asking them for a feature story.

During the interview, Tyler dipped out for a fake water rescue. Angela eventually followed him to find her family on the beach and him on one knee. She happily accepted his proposal, and they uploaded pictures of their special moment to Instagram.