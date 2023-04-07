‘Big Brother’: Hannah Chaddha Feels Bad ‘to This Day’ for Her Game, ‘I Dehumanized’ Them

The game of Big Brother can be mentally challenging. Hannah Chaddha revealed how she feels years after season 23 even though it led to making history for the show and broke down barriers for future houseguests.

Hannah Chaddha was in ‘Big Brother 23’

Hannah Chaddha on ‘Big Brother 23’ | CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Big Brother fans have seen alliances form before, but big ones usually don’t last. Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum formed The Cookout in the first week. They later included Chaddha.

They were the Black houseguests and their mission was to have the first Black winner of Big Brother. Mitchell came up with a plan for all of them to align with someone outside the alliance. This helped them keep tabs on their strategy. If someone in The Cookout were on the block, they would have the votes to evict the other person.

The whole alliance made it to the final six together. In the end, Prather won the prize, and Frazier was runner-up.

Chaddha reveals why she feels bad about her ‘Big Brother 23’ game

During the season, fans watched The Cookout be torn about evicting their friends for the bigger mission. Chaddha appeared on Scheananigans with Scheana Shay and said she feels guilty years later.

“It was really, really, really, painful for me to know that they put so much trust in me, and that game does feel like it’s life or death when you’re in that environment,” she told Shay. “So to know that like people were essentially trusting me with their game lives. But I could never fully reciprocate that because they had to go at some point, and I knew that. They didn’t know that.”

Chaddha said she tried to push down her feelings to deal with it. Meanwhile, she watched other houseguests have hope knowing they didn’t have a chance. She pushed for Derek Xiao to be evicted, but she broke down crying after that. Chaddha said it was the first time she had cried in a year and a half.

Chaddha felt differently about her game in the jury house

Houseguests first get to leave the game behind and process their emotions away from the cameras in the jury house. Chaddha got honest about how that changed things for her.

“I got to jury house, and I was like, ‘Wait a second, I dehumanized these people, and I took away their free will,’” she later said. “Because we were kind of like the puppet masters controlling pieces on a chess board.”

She said people from her season don’t hold it against them. But that doesn’t change how she feels.

“I felt so, so, so horrible even to this day regardless of the fact that we made history, and I’m so proud that I can say that about the game that I played,” Chaddha explained. “I still feel bad about it. Because it’s not something that I think any of us want to be capable of doing.”