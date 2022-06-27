‘Big Brother’: Ian Terry Revealed He Still Texts Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin

Some Big Brother alums stay in touch after their season. Ian Terry talked about texting his former coach Mike “Boogie” Malin, and fans react to his criticisms of the show.

Ian Terry and Mike Boogie Malin worked together on ‘Big Brother 14’

Ian Terry from ‘Big Brother Season 14 | George Holterhoff/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: Karma? How Ian Terry Came Into Play With Nicole Franzel’s ‘Big Brother 22’ Downfall

Big Brother 14 started with houseguests from past seasons returning to act as coaches to new players. Malin from Big Brother 2 and Big Brother 7 was one of those coaches, and Terry was on his team as a student in engineering.

The season ended with Terry winning the $500,000 prize after a six-to-one vote. Coaches later joined the game, but Boogie was evicted and placed fifth. Other coaches faired better, and Dan Gheesling was crowned the runner-up.

That was in 2012, and Terry has returned to the game one more time; Boogie hasn’t. He did make headlines in 2019 for being found guilty of stalking his former co-star Dr. Will Kirby, according to Us Weekly. He was sentenced to two years of probation, three days in county jail, and more. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, according to Us Weekly.

His attorney Brett K. Harris gave an update on the former houseguest at the time. “He’s doing great,” Harris claimed. “He’s completed more than what any court has asked of him. He has voluntarily undergone inpatient treatment all on his own without the court requiring it, so he was just tying up loose ends.”

Ian Terry explains why he keeps in touch with Mike Boogie after ‘Big Brother’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 22’: Ian Terry Issues Apology for ‘Microaggressions’ He Made in the House

Ian Terry revealed there are a few Big Brother players he still texts. “Britney [Haynes] and Frank [Eudy] about once a year,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Kaysar [Ridha], I imagine, will fall into that same group. Also, people are not going to like this, but I still text with Boogie every rare once in a while.”

“I’ll never forget the first few hours before we picked teams on BB14 and how I seemed to ‘vibe with him,’ as the kids say,” he continued. “I was happy to be on his team and that was obviously a key connection early in the game.”

Terry admitted that he doesn’t watch Big Brother anymore even though he just returned for season 22. He returned to consulting after winning all those years ago.

“I’ll be honest: I’m not a fan of modern Big Brother, and a lot of that has to do with the Diary Room sessions,” Terry explained. “Nothing beats that organic feeling of the Diary Room sessions from the earliest of seasons.”

Fans react to Ian Terry’s newest interview

Fall is in the air. ? The #BB22 Jury showed off their creative skills by carving their own pumpkin. ? pic.twitter.com/ez4f0Pj6bn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 27, 2020

Fans gave their reactions to Ian Terry’s comments on Big Brother. They mostly reacted to Terry’s criticisms of the show on Reddit.

“I mean Ian’s not wrong. It’s hard to love modern Big Brother when it is promoted so silly and it feels so canned. I also love that he wishes Eric Stein was on All Stars,” one fan commented.

“Ian hit the nail on the head saying he wishes the show would take itself more seriously. Same,” someone else added.

“It hurts to see how some alumni feel and I see exactly where their coming from. While things naturally evolve over time, I think Ian has some very good points. The show is kinda silly. Meaning it seems to be geared toward a less mature audience, being tv-pg, but I think the show would benefit from ‘taking itself more seriously’ for sure,” a third fan wrote.

RELATED: Ian Terry Revealed What He Did With His ‘Big Brother 14’ Prize Money