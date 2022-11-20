‘Big Brother’: Kyland Young Reportedly Cuddling With Reality TV Star Aubrey O’Day

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day revealed she and Big Brother star Kyland Young began a romantic relationship and have cuddled and kissed.

In a November 19 interview with In Touch Weekly, reality TV star Aubrey O’Day opened up about her love life, including the flourishing relationship with Big Brother star Kyland Young.

She revealed the two “cuddle at night” and kissed. The Danity Kane singer called him a “beautiful person” and admitted she’s “so in love with the man that he is.”

While it appears that O’Day has developed feelings for Young, she also shared that she’s entertaining someone else.

The Ex on the Beach star has an OnlyFans account where she plans to release a music video and interacts with her followers. She encouraged her fans to hit her up if they liked her because “Kyland hasn’t put a ring on it.”

O’Day has had multiple famous relationships

In 2004, O’Day rose to fame on the MTV reality TV series, Making the Band 3, where she ultimately became a member of the girl group Danity Kane.

Around the time they released their first album in 2006, she dated producer DJ Cassidy for about a year. She was also linked with actor Evan Ross in 2007 and actor Quddus a year later. In 2008, record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs fired O’Day from Danity Kane, citing he thought she changed with fame.

Both Coffey and Mark were able to keep it real with Aubrey, but will Aubrey be able to do the same? ☕ Don't miss #ExOnTheBeach season finale airing TOMORROW, at 9/8c on MTV ? pic.twitter.com/jfawaTHMEt — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) October 16, 2019

The singer then attempted a solo career as she performed as Amber Von Tussle in the musical Hairspray on Broadway and appeared in the reality game show The Celebrity Apprentice 5. She has since opened up about an alleged affair with then-married Donald Trump Jr., considering each other “soulmates.”

A couple of years later, she began dating Travis Garland, and they attempted to strengthen their relationship during Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season 3). However, they officially called it quits in 2015 after over a year of dating. Following her breakup, she began seeing Jersey Shore star Pauly D DelVecchio and went back on Marriage Boot Camp alongside him. The two chose to end their relationship in 2018 during the series finale. O’Day appeared single until 2019, when she met Mark Jansen on Ex on the Beach 3. However, they both claimed they weren’t that into each other.

Kyland rumored to have dated Tiffany Mitchell and Cashay Proudfoot

Young made his reality TV debut in 2021 on Big Brother 23. During the first week of the competition, he aligned with Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, and Azah Awasum to form The Cookout.

All the members had the same goal of getting one of them the win, making them the first Black champion of the American franchise.

It’s the way NO ONE had a clue of what to do for this dance EXCEPT @kylandyoung How sway?!

We’re doing our best here. #bb24

pic.twitter.com/2fsEgJ0Lxd — Tiffany Mitchell ? (@absolutelytiff) September 27, 2022

Using Tiffany’s plan that required them to pair up publicly with someone outside their group, the alliance seamlessly made it to the final six, making history. Young finished fourth as Prather considered him his biggest threat to win.

While in the house, the Big Brother star stirred romance rumors with Mitchell as the two were caught cuddling in the Head of Household room. They continued to fuel the fire by posting pictures with each other after the show. He also sparked dating rumors with The Challenge: USA cast member Cashay Proudfoot due to a video posted of her dancing on him. However, she claimed it was innocent fun for his birthday.