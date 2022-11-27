‘Big Brother’: Matt ‘Turner’ and Megan Belmonte Reveal Which Castmates Are Invited to Their Wedding

Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” recently proposed to his girlfriend, Megan Belmonte. In a YouTube video, the couple revealed which six houseguests they plan to invite to their wedding.

Matt ‘Turner’ and his girlfriend Megan Belmonte revealed who they planned to invite to their wedding

In late October 2022, Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” proposed to girlfriend Megan Belmonte after dating for at least three years.

The thrift store co-owners recently uploaded a YouTube video where they revealed which BB24 houseguests they planned to invite.

Not wanting to “single anyone out,” the couple picked their top three. Megan chose winner Taylor Hale, Indy Santos, and Jasmine Davis, and he selected Joseph Abdin, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, and Alyssa Snider.

Therefore, runner-up Monte Taylor, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, Terrance Higgins, Kyle Capener, Nicole Layog, Ameerah Jones, and Paloma Aguilar might not receive invitations. It’s almost certain Daniel Durston won’t be in attendance, as Turner named the Vegas performer his least favorite houseguest. The couple isn’t sure when they’ll walk down the aisle, but May 5 appears to be the date.

Turner proposed to Megan in October 2022

Throughout Turner’s time on Big Brother 24, he opened up about his sexuality and frequently talked about his girlfriend, Megan, as he also shouted her out in his eviction speeches.

A month after the finale, the Massachusetts native proposed to Megan in a Vermont-based pumpkin patch.

He revealed the engagement with pictures of them on Instagram, including one photo capturing him on bended knee, proposing. The Big Brother finalist captioned it, “you and me til the end,” and confirmed that “she said yes.”

Turner and Megan had dated for at least three years as their first post together dates back to July 2019, when they had a picnic during a Newport Beach, California trip. In April 2022, they opened a Massachusetts-based thrift store and custom shop, Rug Shack.

Turner placed third in ‘Big Brother 24’

The season started with Turner losing his two closest allies, Paloma and Pooch, before turning things around with a Head of Household win in Week 3.

During his reign, his group with Monte, Kyle, and Joseph expanded their alliance to include others at the bottom of the competition, including Taylor, Michael, and Brittany. Named The Leftovers, they dominated until the Split House twist in Week 7 separated them.

Kyle, Alyssa, Turner, and Joseph ended up at Dyre Fest with Terrance as the HOH, and Kyle took the opportunity to throw his alliance under the bus, resulting in the elimination of Joseph. Following the twist, Turner aligned with Kyle and showed his allegiance by nominating Taylor and Brittany as he became the outgoing HOH. However, his move tipped off real target Michael who saved himself and Brittany with the Power of Veto.

Michael then revealed Kyle’s theory that the non-white houseguests secretly aligned and his following pitch to target them. Considering it best for the house, Turner backdoored his closest ally. He remained safe by winning competitions and made it to the final three. However, Monte turned on him, believing Turner proved the biggest threat to win, and took Taylor to the end, where he unanimously lost. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.