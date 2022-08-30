‘Big Brother’ Is Removed From Kyle Capener’s Social Media Ahead of Eviction

Big Brother 24 has a controversy on its hands. Kyle Capener was called out for racist gameplay and it looks like the TikToker’s social media profiles are changing because of it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 30, 2022.]

Kyle was called out for racist ‘Big Brother 24’ gameplay

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Did Michael and Brittany Get Blowback for Outing Kyle’s Bias?

Kyle was in a great position this season after forming The Leftovers alliance that had the majority of the house. He also had a showmance with Alyssa Snider, who was outside the alliance, and was in the inner alliance called The Pound.

But he kept mentioning he was worried the people of color were working together like The Cookout last season. This didn’t make sense because some of them were in his alliance. Also, multiple people of color kept getting evicted.

Kyle still approached Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes about working with other white people because of this. This week Michael and Brittany told the rest of the house this because Kyle was part of a plan to backdoor Michael.

Kyle Capener’s social media bios no longer include ‘Big Brother’

Kyle Capener | Photo: CBS

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Is ‘Hurt’ by Kyle’s Assumption of a Cookout 2.0

It looks like whoever is in charge of Kyle’s social media is already distancing him from the reality show. The show is no longer listed in his bio on Instagram and TikTok.

His bio on Instagram is currently empty and just includes links to his other profiles. On TikTok his bio reads, “I love positive people!” which was previously also on Instagram. His Twitter account is currently protected.

There are still some new TikToks on his profile about Big Brother. One of them shows him saying no to losing, going to the jury, and winning America’s Favorite Player. But he says, “I want you, baby,” to the $750,000 prize. Comments are being limited to the TikTok videos.

Is Kyle going home?

Anxiously waiting for this endurance comp… How are we supposed to live, laugh, love under these conditions? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/VVbBrLzXnf — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 12, 2022

Since Kyle’s plan was revealed, Matt “Turner” put him on the block next to Taylor Hale. Terrance Higgins is considering keeping him.

But Brittany, Michael, and Monte Taylor want to evict Kyle. It’s unclear if Alyssa will follow suit. However, she has distanced herself from Kyle and talked about wanting to break up with him before he leaves for jury.

So it looks like Kyle’s game is over. It’s unclear how his social media fame will be affected after the season. Kyle was worried about what Michael and Brittany said about him.

“Alyssa, this is like bigger than game,” he told her. “This might ruin my life if this is what they’re pitching. Like, I’ll leave the game if this is what they’re pitching.” He also called it “life-changing” and denied it.

Kyle went to the diary room immediately and stayed there for hours. He later returned to the game.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph on Kyle’s ‘Betraying Spree,’ Underestimating Terrance, and Finding Inspiration From Taylor