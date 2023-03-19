‘Big Brother’ Season 21: Where Is Nick Maccarone Now?

Big Brother 21 is one of the least watched seasons due to its many controversies surrounding accusations of bullying, racism, and cheating. One of the houseguests, Nick Maccarone, added to the criticism by flirting with other players after showmance partner Isabella Wang got evicted. Where is Nick now?

New Jersey-based therapist Nick Maccarone was considered one of the more controversial houseguests to compete on Big Brother because he seemingly moved on with Kathryn Dunn in the jury house before dumping Isabella Wang.

Following his time on the competition series, Nick continued dating Kat, and they publicly attended sports events together.

However, they broke up around seven months later, in April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because the travel ban prevented the long-distance couple from seeing each other.

She began dating blogger Reality Steve Carbone in late April but insisted the new romance had nothing to do with her split from Nick.

Nick recently became a father

The New Jersey native has remained close with season 21 houseguests Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphie, Nicole Anthony, and Sam Smith, as he’s hung out with them every few months since filming wrapped.

Additionally, the reality star started frequently posting about mental health awareness on his social media. In April 2021, Nick shocked the BB community when he announced he would be a father, as no one knew he was dating anyone. He later revealed the mother as New Jersey-based real estate agent Heather Bonato.

During her pregnancy, the reality TV star participated in a celebrity pay-per-view boxing event where BB Canada star Dallas Cormier knocked him out in the first round. Additionally, he bought a house and adopted a dog, Charlie, before welcoming his daughter Juliana Brielle in October 2021.

Most recently, he attended Christie’s April 2022 wedding and rooted for his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, to win the Super Bowl. Nick and Heather are still dating and are raising their daughter together.

Nick placed eighth in ‘Big Brother 21’

During the first couple weeks of Big Brother 21, couple Nick and Bella were a part of the controversial eight-member alliance Gr8ful before the group turned on the two, forming the Six Shooters. They decided to protect his target Nicole Anthony and instead evicted his allies, Sam Smith and Bella.

He also landed on the block but saved himself with a clutch Power of Veto victory. Following their exits, Nick successfully played both sides of the house and avoided detection until Christie infamously blew up his game. It worked as he found himself on the nomination block next.

Even though Nick won America’s Prankster, allowing him to pick Christie as the second nominee, no one trusted him, and they unanimously evicted Nick. He placed eighth and became the fourth jury member.

In the jury house, the New Jersey native hit it off with Kat, causing controversy as he didn’t appear to end things with Bella first. Additionally, Live Feed viewers observed him seemingly flirting with Analyse Talavera and Tommy while in the house. As a result, he faced much criticism from viewers after the show ended. Big Brother 21 is available to stream on Paramount+.