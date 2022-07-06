‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Cast, Premiere Date, and How to Watch

Big Brother returns tonight with season 24. Who are the new Houseguests competing, when is the premiere date, and how can you watch the CBS reality show?

‘Big Brother 24’ cast includes a TikTok star and Elvis impersonator

The day before the Big Brother 24 premiere, CBS released the highly anticipated cast.

The 16 Houseguests facing off for the $750,000 grand prize include interior designer Paloma Aguilar, 22, thrift shop owner Matt “Turner” Turner, 23, assistant football coach Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, 24, lawyer Joseph Abdin, 24, marketing representative Alyssa Snider, 24, personal stylist Taylor Hale, 27, personal trainer Monte Taylor, 27, attorney Michael Bruner, 28, entrepreneur Jasmine Davis, 29, TikTok star Kyle Capener, content designer Ameerah Jones, 31, corporate flight attendant Indy Santos, 31, hypnotherapist Brittany Hoopes, 32, professional Elvis performer Daniel Durston, 35, private chef Nicole Layog, 41, and bus operator Terrance Higgins, 47.

? Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

Houston-based chemical processing engineer Marvin Achi was originally going to compete but was replaced hours after the list went live by Joseph.

The reasoning is unclear, but it’s assumed that his audition for NBC’s America’s Got Talent Season 17, in which he advanced to the next round, played a role.

‘Big Brother 24’ premiere and finale date

Season 24 will premiere on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

The cast will move in live, likely resulting in Live Feeds opening after the PST airing.

https://twitter.com/CBSBigBrother/status/1544441022897332226

However, audiences won’t return for the premiere episode, and it’s unclear if they will appear for the live eviction shows. Big Brother 24 concludes on September 25, 2022, making the season 82 days long.

It’s expected to become the shortest season since 2012’s Big Brother 14. Most recently, other than BB22 and BB23, the seasons have lasted around 90 days, maxing at 99.

Where you can watch ‘Big Brother 24’

Viewers can watch Big Brother 24 live on FuboTV, Paramount+, Hulu, and CBS.

It's about to be a packed house!? All the action goes down tonight during the 90 minute season premiere of #BB24 at 8/7c on @CBS!??? pic.twitter.com/3DD4raeoNV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

It’s available to stream, including other seasons of Big Brother, on Paramount+ the following day.

‘Big Brother 24’ new episodes air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

Week 1, which includes episodes 1-4, respectively airs Wednesday, July 6, Sunday, July 10, Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14. Week 2 includes episodes 5-7 and airs Sunday, July 17, Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.

Week 3 features episodes 8-10 and airs Sunday, July 24, Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28. Week 4 includes episodes 11-13 and airs Sunday, July 31, Wednesday, August 3, and Thursday, August 4. Episodes 14, 15, and 16 air Sunday, August 7, Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11.

Week 6 picks up with episodes 17, 18, and 19 and airs on Sunday, August 14, Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Week 7 features episodes 20, 21, and 22 and airs Sunday, August 21, Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25. Week 8 includes episodes 23, 24, and 25 and airs Sunday, August 28, Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1. Episodes 26, 27, and 28 will air on Sunday, September 4, Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.

Week 10 includes episodes 29-31, which air Sunday, September 11, Wednesday, September 14, and Thursday, September 15. The final week, Week 11, features episodes 32 and 33 and is scheduled to air Sunday, September 18, and Thursday, September 22. The winner of Big Brother 24 will be crowned on finale night, Sunday, September 25.

