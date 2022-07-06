‘Big Brother’ Season 24 New Episode Schedule: From Premiere to Finale

Big Brother airs on CBS multiple times during the week. Here is the Big Brother 24 episode schedule: from premiere to finale date.

When do new episodes of ‘Big Brother 24’ air?

New episodes of Big Brother air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The official schedule for Big Brother 24 new episodes is as follows: Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 kick off Week 1, and they air Wednesday, July 6, Sunday, July 10, Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14.

Week 2 includes episodes 5, 6, and 7, which air Sunday, July 17, Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21. Week 3 features episodes 8, 9, and 10 and air Sunday, July 24, Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28. Week 4 includes episodes 11, 12, and 13, which air Sunday, July 31, Wednesday, August 3, and Thursday, August 4.

Here it is folks, meet your #BB24 houseguests! We've got a full house this year ? Get strapped in for a turbulent summer. ? pic.twitter.com/ir49nBA28P — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

Episodes 14, 15, and 16 air Sunday, August 7, Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11. Week 6 picks up with episodes 17, 18, and 19 and airs on Sunday, August 14, Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Week 7 features episodes 20, 21, and 22 and airs Sunday, August 21, Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25. Week 8 includes episodes 23, 24, and 25 and airs Sunday, August 28, Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1.

Episodes 26, 27, and 28 will air on Sunday, September 4, Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8. Week 10 includes episodes 29-31, which air Sunday, September 11, Wednesday, September 14, and Thursday, September 15. The final week, Week 11, features episodes 32 and 33 and is scheduled to air Sunday, September 18, and Thursday, September 22. The winner of Big Brother 24 will be crowned on finale night, Sunday, September 25.

The cast of ‘Big Brother 24’ includes an Elvis impersonator and hypnotherapist

CBS released the highly anticipated cast list a day before the Big Brother 24 premiere.

The 16 Houseguests competing this summer for the $750,000 prize include San Marcos, California-based interior designer Paloma Aguilar, 22, New Bedford, Massachusetts-based thrift shop owner Matt “Turner” Turner, 23, Boca Raton, Florida-based assistant football coach Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, 24, Lake Worth Beach, Florida-based lawyer Joseph Abdin, 24, Sarasota, Florida-based marketing representative Alyssa Snider, 24, West Bloomfield, Michigan-based personal stylist Taylor Hale, 27, Bear, Delaware-based personal trainer Monte Taylor, 27, Rochester, Minnesota-based attorney Michael Bruner, 28, Atlanta, Georgia-based entrepreneur Jasmine Davis, 29, Bountiful, Utah-based TikTok star Kyle Capener, content designer Westminster, Maryland-based Ameerah Jones, 31, Los Angeles, California-based corporate flight attendant Indy Santos, 31, Austin, Texas-based hypnotherapist Brittany Hoopes, 32, Las Vegas, Nevada-based professional Elvis performer Daniel Durston, 35, Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based private chef Nicole Layog, 41, and bus operator Terrance Higgins, 47, from Chicago, Illinois.

Chemical processing engineer Marvin Achi, based in Houston, Texas, initially planned to compete as well, but Joseph replaced him at the last minute.

While CBS hasn’t clarified the reason, it’s believed that his audition for the current season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent played a role. Big Brother 24 premieres tonight, July 6, 2022, on CBS.

