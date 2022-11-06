‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Winner Taylor Hale Recently Appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Taylor Hale was in the recent season of Big Brother. She has thought about partnering up with another star for The Amazing Race. Regardless if she will be in the reality show, people can see her in another series.

Taylor Hale of Big Brother 24 as a Model | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Fans of both Big Brother and The Bold and the Beautiful will see Hale for an episode. This type of crossover tends to happen often. Viewers cannot wait to see what cameo role is in store for Hale.

Taylor Hale recently appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Hale is best known as one of the contestants of Big Brother 24, and she was a fan favorite. According to CBS, she is 27 years old and comes from Detroit, Michigan. She worked as a personal stylist before she joined the cast.

As a contestant, Hale gained significant support from the show’s community. As a result, she became the first Black woman to win a regular season. Now, fans can see her on television again in a different series. This time, she will be acting in a small role.

Like other former contestants, Hale joined an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Hidden Remote reports that star Krista Allen created a tweet in September about wanting to meet Hale. Her post also hinted about the Big Brother winner possibly being on the soap opera.

More about Taylor Hale’s ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ cameo

Taylor Hale is the WINNER of ‘Big Brother’ 24.



She is the first Black woman to win. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/T9IUE6duf5 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 26, 2022

According to Soaps, Hale confirmed she will be in The Bold and the Beautiful alongside Abdin and runner-up Monte Taylor. In a video, Hale stated, “We are so excited to be here filming a really awesome episode to show you all. We can’t tell you when it’s airing but stay tuned. You’ll see pretty soon.”

The episode aired in early November and featured Hale as a runway model. Perhaps, the role will inspire her to make other TV appearances in the future. She may want to be an actor or continue pursuing a career as a personal stylist.

‘Big Brother’ stars who had cameos in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Some of the Big Brother contestants have appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful before deciding to act. For example, Joseph Abdin was on Season 24 of the former before landing a small role in the soap opera. According to Screen Rant, he enjoyed filming an episode with fellow contestants.

Even though it was a cameo, Abdin felt he had a few more opportunities afterward. While he focuses on law, he is not opposed to balancing it with an acting career. Of course, he was not the only contestant on the show.

Da’Vonne Rogers first appeared on Season 17 of Big Brother before returning the subsequent season. She claimed her main goal in joining the show was to begin an acting career. After a cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful, she has made many other TV appearances.

Another example is Zach Rance, who was in four episodes of the soap opera. He later was in Celebrity Fear Factor with Season 22 winner Cody Calafiore. Calafiore also had a cameo on the long-running series.

