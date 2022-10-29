‘Big Brother’ Star Matt ‘Turner’ Proposed to Girlfriend Megan Belmonte

Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” has proposed to his girlfriend of at least three years, Megan Belmonte.

23-year-old Massachusetts native Matt “Turner” made it to finale night, but Monte Taylor cut him before the final two, believing Turner’s multiple competition wins could result in a victory.

Throughout his time in the house, Turner opened up about his sexuality and frequently talked about his girlfriend Megan Belmonte, even shouting her out in his eviction speeches.

A month after the finale, Turner proposed to her in a Burlington, Vermont-based pumpkin patch. He announced the news with an Instagram picture of him in front of her on bended knee and the two celebrating afterward.

The finalist captioned it, “you and me till the end,” and confirmed that “she said yes.” It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but his first post with her dates back to July 2019, when the two are having a picnic during a Newport Beach, California trip. The two opened a Massachusetts-based custom shop and thrift store, Rug Shack, together in April 2022.

Turner was a part of a dominant alliance, the Leftovers

When close ally Joseph “Pooch” Pucciarelli was blindsided in Week 2, Turner and others began noticing power forming in the house.

Teamed up with Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, and Joseph Abdin within The Pound, the alliance expanded to include then-nominees Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes as well as Taylor Hale, who they felt hadn’t received a chance to compete.

They named themselves The Leftovers and came to rise under Turner’s Head of Household reign during Week 3. The group dominated as a member won every HOH until their dissolution in Week 7.

During the Split House twist, Turner found himself in Dyre Fest under outsider Terrance Higgins’ reign. Wanting to save himself and showmance Alyssa Snider, Kyle exposed the Leftovers to Terrance and made a pitch to target Joseph. The 23-year-old sided with Kyle and defected from the dominant alliance, instead opting to join the newly created After Party.

Turner placed third in ‘Big Brother 24’

Turner won the outgoing HOH and affirmed his stance by nominating Brittany and Taylor for eviction. However, he ended up backdooring ally Kyle after Michael and Brittany revealed his theory that the non-white houseguests aligned and suggested they team up.

Turner won HOH again during the second half of the double eviction and initially targeted Brittany. However, when Monte won the Power of Veto, he wanted to take the shot at competition threat Michael, considering it their last chance.

Even though Turner previously promised Michael he wouldn’t target another member of the LGBT+ community; he backdoored him. Turner failed to save himself but had a longstanding final two with Monte that he thought would protect him.

Monte turned on their deal and took Taylor to the end, considering Turner too big of a threat due to his several competition wins. However, due to Turner’s bad jury management, Monte likely would have won had he made a different decision. Instead, Taylor went on to win the show and America’s Favorite Houseguest, making history. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.