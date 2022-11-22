‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Wants the Pressure Cooker to Return

Big Brother had some memorable competitions over the years. Taylor Hale calls for the pressure cooker to return, which might bring hope to it actually happening.

What is the ‘Big Brother’ pressure cooker challenge?

This was one of the seasons I binge watched before going in the #BB24 house and this particular moment made me laugh so hard I had to pause the show https://t.co/u1Qp06nQoy — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) November 22, 2022

Big Brother 6 showed houseguests competing for Head of Household with the pressure cooker challenge. They walked into a glass-locked box in the backyard. Everyone had to hold down a button.

Whoever held down the button the longest wins. In order to leave the box, three people had to let go of their button. After the three people leave, the door won’t open again until three more people release their buttons.

There is no eating, drinking, or bathroom breaks for people still in the game. When someone lets go of their button, they also have to open a box to find a surprise that could be a punishment or a prize. Julie Chen Moonves opened the first box, which released aggressive flies.

The competition lasted 14 hours and 37 minutes. At nine in the morning of the next day, Jennifer Vasquez was crowned HOH.

Taylor Hale asks for ‘Big Brother’ to bring back the pressure cooker

Bring back Pressure Cooker @CBSBigBrother — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) November 22, 2022

Many fans have called for the pressure cooker to return to no success. But Taylor joined them on Nov. 22.

She reacted to a fan who tweeted a video of Janelle Pierzina in the pressure cooker challenge opening a box to find Netflix. Houseguests immediately cheered. “This was one of the seasons I binge watched before going in the #BB24 house and this particular moment made me laugh so hard I had to pause the show,” Taylor revealed.

The Big Brother 24 winner asked fans who they thought would’ve won this comp during her season. “Bring back Pressure Cooker @CBSBigBrother,” she later tweeted. “I was really excited about Get Lit because it felt a *little* bit like pressure cooker,” Taylor added.

‘Big Brother’ continued with different endurance competitions

Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The pressure cooker didn’t return in the US version of Big Brother. But the show has brought back other endurance competitions.

The wall competition is a staple of the show. The winner of that competition gets HOH. Fans typically expect to see it when jury starts.

There is also the competition where houseguests have to hang onto a swinging rope. Paint might be thrown on them, and they might bump into obstacles along the way. But as long as houseguests hold on then, they’re still in the game. The record time of these competitions is still nowhere close to 14 hours.

It’s unknown why the pressure cooker never returned. But fans will have to wait and see what’s in store for season 25.

