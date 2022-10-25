‘Big Brother’: Taylor and Joseph Reveal Why the Cast Can’t Hear Wall Yellers

Big Brother 24 fans wanted to help their favorite houseguests. But Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin revealed why their efforts to yell over the wall didn’t work.

‘Big Brother 24’ had a wall yeller during Dyre Fest

Dyre Fest kept Terrance Higgins, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Matt “Turner” Turner, and Joseph outside. They were exposed, and that made it easier for wall yellers to get to them.

One person reportedly yelled out to them, and live feeds were shut down. Fans couldn’t see what was happening outside for quite some time, and the houseguests inside said loud noise was constantly playing outside.

The episodes never acknowledged the attempted interference in the game. But Joseph and Taylor revealed how production tries to keep the game honest.

Joseph reveals ‘Big Brother’ production play sounds to drown out wall yellers

Every season there seems to be an attempt for fans to give information to the cast. Taylor and Joseph talked about wall yellers on the Off the Vine podcast.

“If there are outsider interferences like we don’t hear it,” Taylor said. “There’s just automatically like a big blaring, blaring sound that would go off. Like, don’t mess with the game because we won’t hear it. They’re prepared to make sure that we don’t.”

“They had every precaution,” Joseph said. “Like for me in the yard, like there was no shot anyone could get through precautionary measures that they put in play. So that no one could talk to me.”

Joseph admitted, “one thing almost slipped through, but they, they are very good at making sure nothing will get seen or heard.” He said someone shouted, and they played audio and didn’t shut it off.

Taylor said the audio was an alarm with words of there being a lockdown. Joseph also said it’s high-pitched, and Taylor said you could feel your eardrums and heart shaking from it.

The Dyre Fest outcome didn’t change

Terrance entered his Dyre Fest Head of Household wanting to target Joseph. A sign that the wall yeller didn’t have an effect on the game is that Joseph still went home.

Joseph said he wanted his allies to know they didn’t betray them. But he knew the After Party alliance would throw him under the bus to cover for themselves when they joined everyone inside the house.

He was right. But luckily, that alliance was quickly torn apart. Taylor won the season, and they reunited at the finale.

