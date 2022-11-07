‘Big Brother’: Turner Addressed His ‘Uncomfortable’ Remark About Taylor; Some Fans Aren’t Buying It

Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” made a comment about feeling “uncomfortable” around eventual winner Taylor Hale, which rubbed many viewers the wrong way. Turner has since addressed his comment and clarified what he meant.

A month after Big Brother 24 concluded, winner Taylor Hale, finalist Matt “Turner,” and Joseph Abdin traveled to Canada together.

The trio filmed a 20-minute YouTube video together, titled “The Truth About Big Brother 24,” in which Turner addressed a controversial comment he made about Taylor.

He acknowledged a specific conversation with runner-up Monte Taylor in which he claimed he was “uncomfortable” with the eventual champion, comparing it to a Lil Pump fan and Janet Jackson enthusiast trying to have a conversation.

Many fans didn’t understand what he meant as they pointed out that Turner seemed to have a decent relationship when Joseph was still in the house. Additionally, that term is considered a microaggression which upset viewers as Taylor has dealt with bullying in the house. Therefore, they bombarded Turner with questions about his comment after the show, and the Massachusetts native chose to address it in the video alongside his former allies.

Turner clarified his comment in a recent YouTube video

The custom rug maker named it as the situation he “gets the most s*** from” online and clarified the comment.

According to Turner, he claimed he meant he didn’t know what to talk to Taylor about, believing they didn’t have many common interests and admitted to not using the “best word choice” when talking to Monte.

When asked, the finalist told Taylor revealed he used the term “uncomfortable.” Although she appeared to understand the outrage, the historic winner admitted they didn’t talk much alone.

However, all three agreed they have “perfect chemistry” as a trio. Turner again clarified that he meant to imply “the air is awkward” between them and called him comparing them to Lil Pump and Janet Jackson fans a joke. Taylor insisted she didn’t care and asked the viewers to “lay off” him.

Fans aren’t buying Turner’s explanation

However, fans continued to lay into him on social media as they didn’t believe his explanation. For example, one fan pointed out that he commented while “bashing” Taylor, which changes the context.

Another viewer called him a “liar” and claimed he’d made worse comments about her. Someone else detailed his “lies,” noting that he said it during his Head of Household reign to Alyssa Snider and not Monte as he claimed.

Additionally, they noted he said it during a conversation in which he encouraged others to tell Taylor to “f*** off” because he thought she would go home that week.

Finally, they pointed out that his comment had nothing to do with their musical interests. Another fan agreed, claiming he said it other times and appeared to make the comments purposefully in front of others who had bashed her. However, others pointed out that Taylor forgave Turner and moved on with him.