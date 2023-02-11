‘Big Brother’: Turner Promises to Shower Daily if He Returns

It became a running gag that Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” rarely showered, and Live Feed viewers insisted they never saw him in the showers. Playing into the joke, Turner promised to shower daily if he received a second chance on the competition show.

In September 2022, Matt “Turner” made it to the finale of Big Brother 24, where he believed longtime ally Monte Taylor would take him to the end. However, he chose Taylor Hale to his detriment as she won in a near-unanimous vote.

After his third-place finish, Turner has traveled with Taylor and their castmate Joseph Abdin to Canada and, most recently, Honduras. Additionally, he proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Megan Belmonte, in October 2022, a few weeks after the finale.

AYO #BB25 can I get a second chance? I swear to god I’ll make less final two deals (and shower regularly)?? — TURNER (@turnur) January 16, 2023

Following the proposal, the couple, who own a Massachusetts-based custom shop and thrift store, the Rug Shack, together, have since closed their storefront and relocated to Providence, Rhode Island. Even so, Turner still wants to play Big Brother again.

As rumors have circulated that the upcoming season might feature returning houseguests, the third-place finisher has thrown his hat into the ring. He tweeted, “can I get a second chance? I swear to God I’ll make less final two deals and shower regularly.” A follower added that he should also stop third-wheeling, pointing out his friendship with couple Taylor and Joseph inside and outside the house, and Turner answered, “never.”

Fans previously joked that Turner never showered

Throughout his time in the Big Brother house, it became a running joke that Turner never showered. In the beginning, he didn’t have many fans, as someone claimed his sister accused him of bullying and tricking their parents into kicking her out, making her homeless.

Additionally, she claimed she has “horrible, crippling anxiety” and panic attacks due to his treatment.

Thanks for being so open #BBTurner, you truly are one in a million!✨#BB24 pic.twitter.com/zCSjUYVo8b — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2022

The person, Holly Turner, said her brother previously worked for YouTuber Jimmy “Mr. Beast” Donaldson and spread lies about his boss, hoping to jumpstart a career with his cancellation. Finally, his sister encouraged viewers not to buy into his “charming manipulation tactics.”

Many viewers initially supported her and began leaving negative reviews for Rug Shack, with several talking about his assumed hygiene. However, his fan base grew due to his endearing Muffingate fight with Festie Bestie Jasmine Davis and friendship with favorites Taylor and Joseph.

Turner finished in third place on ‘Big Brother 24’

Turner quickly found himself in a couple of all-guy alliances early in the competition but got relegated to the bottom just as fast when Pooch Pucciarelli was blindsided.

Immediately following his eviction, Turner won Head of Household and used his power to get into a good standing with his Pound (Kyle Capener, Monte, and Joseph) allies, who brought in then-nominees Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes and outsider Taylor to form the Leftovers.

The alliance began blindsiding houseguests without detection until Kyle exposed the group during the Split House twist to save himself and showmance Alyssa Snider. Then, Turner flipped on Joseph in favor of Kyle, teaming up with him, Alyssa, and then-HOH Terrance Higgins to form the After Party.

Turner remained loyal to it but had to backdoor Kyle when the house learned of an assumed all-white alliance he intended to create. He then hitched his game to Monte, who considered Turner too big of a threat due to his competition wins, leading him to break their final two deal. The third-place finisher became the only person to vote for Monte to win. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.