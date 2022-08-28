‘Big Brother’: Winners and Runners-Up Through the Years

Big Brother is an anomaly in an era where new reality TV series routinely crop up to replace old ones. The show debuted in 2000 and has aired at least one season every year since. Season 24, which began airing July 6, 2022, includes plenty of theories, spoilers, and former houseguests weighing in on the proceedings. Before the show crowns its season 24 champion, let’s look at the Big Brother winners and runners-up over the years.

‘Big Brother’ winners and runners-up through 23 seasons

Big Brother’s success led to spin-offs such as Big Brother: Over the Top and Celebrity Big Brother. Still, the original remains the longest-running and most popular version. The list of Big Brother winners and runners-up (per GoldDerby) comprises:

Season Year Winner Runner-up 23 2021 Xavier Prather Derek Frazier 22 2020 Cody Calafiore Enzo Palumbo 21 2019 Jackson Michie Holly Allen 20 2018 Kaycee Clark Tyler Crispen 19 2017 Josh Martinez Paul Abrahamian 18 2016 Nicole Franzel Paul Abrahamian 17 2015 Steve Moses Liz Nolan 16 2014 Derrick Levasseur Cody Calafiore 15 2013 Andy Herron GinaMarie Zimmerman 14 2012 Ian Terry Dan Gheesling 13 2011 Rachel Reilly Porsche Briggs 12 2010 Hayden Moss Lane Elenburg 11 2009 Jordan Lloyd Natalie Martinez 10 2008 Dan Gheesling Memphis Garrett 9 2008 Adam Jasinski Ryan Quicksall 8 2007 Dick Donato Daniele Donato 7 2006 Mike “Boogie” Malin Erika Landin 6 2005 Maggie Ausburn Ivette Corredero 5 2004 Drew Daniel Michael “Cowboy” Ellis 4 2003 Jun Song Alison Irwin 3 2002 Lisa Donahue Danielle Reyes 2 2001 Will Kirby Nicole Schaffrich 1 2000 Eddie McGee Josh Souza

A few ‘Big Brother’ houseguests have made the final two multiple times

The list of Big Brother winners and runners-up includes a few interesting notes.

Dan Gheesling won Big Brother Season 10 and competed again in season 14 only to finish as the runner-up. He found success on the show, but Gheesling isn’t interested in playing again.

Cody Calafiore was a runner-up to Derrick Levasseur in season 16 then came back to win Big Brother Season 22. Calafiore and Levasseur formed an alliance on the show and went on to start a Big Brother-themed YouTube channel together.

Paul Abrahamian finished as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons on CBS. (A season of Big Brother aired on CBS All Access between Abrahamian’s participation in seasons 18 and 19).

Could we ever see a season with only ‘Big Brother’ winners?

After 20-plus seasons and more than two decades on the air, Big Brother clearly has a strong fan base. CBS has yet to put together an all-champions season, but could that change at some point?

A game with only Big Brother winners in the house would make for fierce competition with the best players over the years, but the network hasn’t announced plans for an all-winners season. Some champ, such as Gheesling, Jordan Lloyd, and Ian Terry, said they would not sign up for a Big Brother winners season. Past champions, such as Levasseur, Calafiore, Jun Song, Rachel Reilly, and Xavier Prather, would only play again under the right conditions.

A champions season might never happen, but the list of Big Brother winners will continue to grow.

