Kara Killmer is leaving 'Chicago Fire,' while a new doctor will be joining the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in 'Chicago Med.'

Change is coming to the One Chicago shows. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will all return in 2024 with new episodes. But fans will have to brace themselves for the departure of some much-loved characters in the upcoming seasons, as well as the introduction of at least one new face.

Kara Killmer leaving ‘Chicago Fire,’ Tracy Spiridakos out at ‘Chicago P.D.’

The most recent seasons of the One Chicago shows were marked by some high-profile cast member exits. Chicago P.D. Season 10 was Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer’s last with the Dick Wolf drama. Chicago Fire Season 11 saw Taylor Kinney make a sudden (albeit temporary) exit due to a personal matter. And Chicago Med experienced some major changes in season 8, with Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), Nick Gehlfuss (Will Halstead), Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott), and Sarah Rafferty (Dr. Pamela Blake) all moving on from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Now, more changes are on the horizon for Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med. Kara Killmer, who plays Sylie Brett on Chicago Fire will leave the show in season 12, Deadline reports. In the season 11 finale, Killmer’s character received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). The show didn’t reveal Brett’s answer, but if she says “yes,” she may end up leaving the Windy City for Oregon, where Casey now lives.

Meanwhile, longtime Chicago P.D. cast member Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton, will be leaving that show after the upcoming 11th season. Upton is married to Jay Halstead, who left Chicago early in season 10 to work with a military group tracking down drug cartel forces in Bolivia.

Taylor Kinney returns to ‘Chicago Fire’ and a new doctor joins ‘Chicago Med’

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While some familiar faces will be leaving One Chicago behind, one fan-favorite actor will be back in 2024. After his unexpected season 11 absence, Kinney will reportedly return as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire Season 12.

At Chicago Med, a new doctor will be joining the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The new emergency room doc, who will be introduced as a recurring character in the upcoming ninth season, has a troubled past and knew Dr. Daniel Charles (Olivia Platt) when he was a young man.

When will the One Chicago shows return to NBC?

New seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes. Now, both writers and actors are back at work, with Reel Chicago reporting that the One Chicago shows will start filming the week after Thanksgiving.

Chicago Med Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire Season 12 at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. Season 11 at 10 p.m. on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

Sources: Deadline, Reel Chicago

