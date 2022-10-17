Big HIt Music Confirms BTS Will Continue ‘as a Group Again Around 2025′ Following Members’ Military Enlistment

It’s official, the members of BTS will be fulfilling their military service beginning this year. On Oct. 17, the band’s label Big Hit Music confirmed Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook plans. According to the label, Jin will be the first member to enlist “at the end of October,” and BTS is expected to continue group activities “around 2025.”

BTS | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The members of BTS will begin enlisting in the military

In South Korea, able-bodied men must perform active military service for the country and are typically required to enlist between the ages of 18 and 28 years old.

The members of BTS were granted a deferment which allowed them to delay their enlistment until they are 30 years old. While military exemptions can be made, lawmakers were divided about an exemption for BTS.

On Oct. 17, Big Hit Music announced that it is the “perfect time” for BTS to start enlisting in a statement.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” Big Hit Music wrote.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

RELATED: BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person

What to expect from the members of BTS going forward

In June, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced their plans to focus on solo music projects.

At the band’s WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert on Oct. 15, Jin revealed he plans to release a solo single album soon. Big Hit Music confirms that Jin will enlist after promotions for his upcoming solo work ends.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government,” writes Big Hit Music.

While the enlistment timeline for Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is not clear, Big Hit Music confirms that the band will be together as a group again “around 2025.”

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” reads Big Hit Music’s statement.

RELATED: Album Review: J-Hope of BTS Embraces and Defies Expectations With ‘Jack in the Box’

There are ‘years ahead’ for BTS as a group

In June, BTS released an anthology album called Proof which highlighted the band’s discography and kickstarted the members’ individual career pursuits.

In the statement, Big Hit Music writes that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook “will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the lead single from Proof, and with the song, the members of BTS promise the “best moment” for the band “is yet to come” even as the members explore individual plans.

Big Hit Music called the song “a promise,” writing, “‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Is Available on Disney+