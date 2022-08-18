‘Big Sky’: Here’s What Happened to Jenny Hoyt’s Son, Justin

When Big Sky Season 1 began, Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) son, Justin (Gage Marsh), sent his detective father, Cody Hoyt (played by Ryan Phillippe), searching for his missing girlfriend. Although Jenny and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) eventually rescue the two girls, Jenny’s son is mainly missing from further episodes of the drama. What happened to Jenny Hoyt’s son in Big Sky on ABC?

‘Big Sky’: Jenny Hoyt’s son, Justin — the recap you need

In Big Sky Season 1, Justin Hoyt appeared in five episodes. His girlfriend, Danielle Sullivan (Natalie Alyn Lind), and her sister, Grace Sullivan (Jade Pettyjohn), go missing on the way to visit Justin. The teen contacts his father, Cody Hoyt when he doesn’t hear from them after a detour.

Cody asks his ex-wife, Jenny, to assist in finding the two girls, although she and his partner Cassie Dewell don’t get along. Viewers couldn’t believe the shocking ending to the premiere. Although Big Sky advertisements heavily featured Phillippe, Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) fatally shot Cody in the episode’s final moments.

Justin appeared again when he confided to his mom that Cody was likely dead. The police finally found Cody’s body in his buried truck, and the family held a funeral. Justin helped spread the ashes of his father. The last time viewers saw Jenny’s son in Big Sky was in the season 1 finale when she apologized to him for leaving after Cody died. She vowed to be there for her son.

Where is Jenny Hoyt’s son, Justin, in ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 and 3?

In the Big Sky Season 2 premiere, viewers found out where Justin Hoyt is and why he’s not in the series anymore. Jenny entered Justin’s room which was full of packed-up boxes. Then the camera flipped to a Michigan State sweatshirt hanging on a chair.

“He actually just left for college,” Jenny informed Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) later in the episode.

Justin is away at college for all of season 2. Since the University is a 25-hour drive from Helena, Montana, it’s no surprise that viewers haven’t seen Justin since he left. However, viewers on Reddit wish the writers would show some communication between Justin and Jenny. It feels like a massive plot hole.

“They could have 1 way phone calls or show text messages if they didn’t want the son to physically be there,” one Redditor suggested.

Where is Cassie Dewell’s son in ‘Big Sky’?

Another question fans have after the Big Sky Season 2 ending is where Cassie Dewell’s son is. Kai Dewell (Gabriel Jacob-Cross) appeared in both seasons of Big Sky. However, he’s also largely missing in the last half of season 2. Although it seems like another plot hole, the writers did explain Kai’s disappearance.

Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) killed Kai’s grandfather, Joseph Dewell (Jeffrey Joseph). After the funeral, Cassie went with her son to stay with an aunt. However, Kai remained with the relative for safety when she was ready to return to work.

Hopefully, viewers will get more information about Jenny’s son and Cassie’s son when Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022, on a new night — Wednesdays — at 10 pm ET.

