‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Recap: The Refresher Viewers Need Before Season 3

Before watching the Big Sky Season 3 premiere, many viewers might need a quick recap of everything that happened in season 2 of the TV show. Although the ABC drama focused primarily on villain Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), he met his demise in season 2. Private Detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) joined forces for a new mystery. But that one also wrapped up — there’s a lot to unpack before watching the Big Sky Season 3 premiere.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2: What happened to Ronald Pergman?

In Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12, Wolf Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) took Cassie Dewell and Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) to Ronald Pergman. Scarlet Leyendecker (Anja Savcic) threatened a doctor into fixing Ronald’s gunshot wound, and then Ronald killed the doctor. Cassie faced off against Ronald in a dark barn in the last few minutes of the episode. Although he slashed her with a barn sheer, Cassie pulled the weapon out of her body and used it to stab Ronald. His last words were, “I was a good boy.” He fell to the ground and died. However, Scarlet and Phoebe escaped.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 recap: The Legarski brothers — Wolf and Rick — are both dead

After the writers killed off a main character in Big Sky Season 2, viewers did not expect another one to die in episode 13. However, in the opening scene, a villain posing as a paramedic killed Wolf Legarski. The stranger’s last words before suffocating Wolf with a plastic bag were, “John Milton sends his regards.”

Wolf’s twin brother, Rick Legarski (also John Carroll Lynch), died in Big Sky Season 1. His wife beat him to death after realizing he faked amnesia to escape his sex trafficking crimes.

Viewers still did not meet John Milton, but Dewell-Hoyt has the hard drive

Later in Big Sky Season 2, John Milton sent the syndicate after Scarlet to retrieve the hard drive. However, she killed the man chasing her and Phoebe. Fearing for her daughter’s life, Scarlet dropped Phoebe and the hard drive off at Cassie’s home. In the last few minutes of Big Sky Season 2, Mark Lindor and Denise Brisbane (Dedee Pfeiffer) attempt to break into the hard drive. However, viewers feel that someone is about to descend on the pair.

According to Pfeiffer’s Twitter account, the secretary Denise “leaves the office” in the upcoming season. It sounds like she becomes more involved in the investigation into John Milton and the hard drive in season 3.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 recap: Where did Travis go?

In the Big Sky Season 2 finale, the new Sheriff Beau (Jensen Ackles) and Jenny found Travis repeatedly hitting Veer (Bernard White) until the man was almost dead. Before the police arrived, Veer admitted that Kate Garza was still alive. (Kate is Travis’ long-lost love which he thought Veer had killed).

‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick | ABC/Anna Kooris

After Jenny and Beau arrested Travis, they found that the state wanted him back. However, instead of driving Travis to his handler, Jenny lets him go to find Kate. She cried as she drove away from Travis. Will he return in season 3?

The Bhullar cartel fell apart

As the Big Sky Season 2 finale ended, Jag murdered his father in the hospital by suffocating him with a pillow, adding to the list of deaths in season 2. Bernard White won’t return for Big Sky Season 3. As they left the hospital, Jag (Vinny Chhibber) shared a sweet hug with his sister, Ren (Janina Gavankar).

Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) said goodbye to Alicia (Constance Zimmer), who headed to London. Before Veer died, Alicia managed to get the cartel owner to sign the business into her name. So, Ren had to buy her out or run the cartel together. Ren chose to buy out Alicia, so Zimmer won’t return for season 3 either. However, Jamie-Lynn Sigler becomes a series regular for season 3, so we are sure to see more of her.

Big Sky Season 3 premieres on Sept. 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

