‘Big Sky’ Season 3: 5 Burning Questions Fans Have Going Into the New Season

Although Big Sky Season 3 does not return to ABC until September 21, viewers know what questions they need to be answered. The season 2 finale ended without a massive cliffhanger, but fans still have things they hope the characters reveal in the season 3 premiere. Take a look at the five main burning questions we have when Big Sky Season 3 returns to a new night this fall.

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Who is John Milton?

The questions about John Milton began in the Big Sky Season 1 finale. After Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) arrested Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), Scarlet Leyendecker (Anja Savcic) called John Milton. All viewers know at this point is that Milton is a massive part of the syndicate. He was working with Ronald, and his team is now searching for the hard drive Scarlet had possession of since the season 1 finale. Will viewers finally meet John Milton in season 3? They hope so! It’s the one loose end that remains from season 1.

Will the syndicate come for the hard drive in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3?

In the last few minutes of the Big Sky Season 2 finale, Mark and Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) attempted to search the John Milton hard drive. However, viewers felt someone was about to descend on them as they searched. The syndicate will continue to send people after the hard drive, so they will likely find the Dewell and Hoyt Detective agency in season 3.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere Return Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Will viewers finally meet Travis’s love — Kate Garza?

In the Big Sky Season 2 finale, Veer (Bernard White) admitted to Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) that Kate Garza was still alive. Then instead of driving Travis to his handler, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) let him go to find Kate. She cried as she drove away from Travis. So, is Travis gone from the storyline, or will viewers get the chance to meet Kate Garza?

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar | Anna Kooris/Getty Images

What’s the deal with Sheriff Beau?

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joined the Big Sky Season 2 cast as a guest role as the new Sheriff Beau Arlen. He became the temporary Sheriff in the Big Sky Season 2 finale at the request of Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). He returns as a recurring character in the Big Sky Season 3 cast. Some viewers wonder if Jenny and Beau might become an item. Others want to know more about his family.

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Is Reba McEntire’s character the new villain?

We are thrilled to have @Reba join #BigSky as Sunny Brick when we return next season! ✨ pic.twitter.com/JMH4eja15N — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) May 16, 2022

Although Reba McEntire did not appear in the Big Sky Season 2 finale, Deadline reported that she joined the cast for season 3. Reba McEntire becomes Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. So, it sounds like she’s the new villain for season 3. However, we don’t know how she fits into the current storyline with Jenny and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury).

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Fans Beg For These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns