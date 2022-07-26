‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Cast Update: 1 Upgrade and 6 Brand New Faces

As the return of Big Sky Season 3 gets closer, ABC announced more new cast members for the highway drama. Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury return as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell. However, they have many new characters for the Big Sky Season 3 return in September 2022.

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 sees a cast upgrade for J. Anthony Pena

J. Anthony Pena returns as a series regular in the Big Sky Season 3 cast. He portrays Deputy Mo Poppernak, Jenny’s partner at the Sheriff’s department. Although he was a minor character in the first two seasons, the deputy becomes a more central character in the plot for season 3. Before joining Big Sky, Pena portrayed Carl in the TV series The Oath from 2018 to 2019. He also played a correctional officer and deputy in two episodes of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder.

Six new cast members join ‘Big Sky’ Season 3

Every season Big Sky introduces a new slew of characters within a case that Hoyt and Dewell tackle. For season 3, the new faces come into play during a camping trip. Reba McEntire joins the season 3 cast as Sunny Brick. She’s the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family — a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

Luke Mitchell plays Sunny’s son, Cormac. He takes care of guests on her camping trips, ensuring they are comfortable and have everything they need. Viewers might recognize Luke Mitchell from NBC’s Blindspot or ABC’s Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series.

Seth Gabel plays Walter, who also might become a villain in the new season. Walter lives in a cabin in Montana by himself. He’s described as unpredictable and does not appreciate running into hikers near his home in the wilderness. Viewers might know Gabel from Salem, American Horror Story, or Fringe.

Henry Ian Cusick from ABC’s Lost joins the Big Sky Season 3 cast as Avery. He’s a tech entrepreneur who takes his stepdaughter, Emily, on one of Sunny Brick’s camping trips. In addition to playing Desmond in Lost, Cusick starred as Stephen Finch in Scandal and Marcus Kane in The 100.

Anirudh Pisharody and Madalyn Horcher play New Yorkers Luke and Paige, who also end up on an excursion with Sunny Brick. Pisharody appeared in Fox’s 9-1-1 and Last Man Standing. Viewers might recognize Horcher from Fox’s Gracepoint or the YouTube original series, Origin.

ABC previously announced the addition of Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles joined Big Sky Season 2 as Sheriff Beau Arlen. He returns in season 3 alongside Jenny and Cassie. The three formed a quick friendship in the season 2 finale and go forward as the protagonists in season 3. Beau is on Jenny and Cassie’s side and supports them more than the former Sheriff did. However, viewers know how fast things twist and change in Big Sky.

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022, on a new night — Wednesdays — at 10 pm. ET.

