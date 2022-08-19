‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Complete Cast and Characters Guide to Those New Faces

Although Big Sky Season 3 introduced Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) in the season 2 premiere, a wide array of new cast and characters are coming along with Beau. Katheryn Winnick reprises her role as Jenny Hoyt alongside Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell when Big Sky Season 3 returns. However, the pair tackle a new missing person case and face off against even more intimidating villains in the ABC drama. From Reba McEntire to Rosanna Arquette, viewers can find everything they need to know about the new season 3 cast members and the characters they portray below.

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Jenny Hoyt’s mother, Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna

Rosanna Arquette | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In Big Sky Season 3, Rosanna Arquette portrays Jenny’s mother. However, she comes to the show as a villain rather than a friend.

“She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment,” Virginia’s character bio reads. “Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.”

Viewers might recognize Arquette from the Showtime series, The L Word. She also appeared in classic movies; Pulp Fiction, Desperately Seeking Susan, and After Hours.

Reba McEntire plays Sunny Barnes AKA Sunny Brick

McEntire is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family in the Big Sky Season 3 cast. She’s a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. She owns Sunny Day Excursions, which hosts glamping trips in the great outdoors of Big Sky Montana. McEntire teases the upcoming installment — Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/pzNY2zQcts — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“Welcome to Montana, a place where the horizon never ends, full of friendly folk just trying to do right. But in the untamed wilderness you never know what’s going to be coming around the bend. One thing’s for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again. And you might not.”

Rex Linn joins the ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 cast as Buck Barnes

McEntire brought along her boyfriend, Rex Linn, to the cast of Big Sky Season 3. She turns her real-life relationship into an on-screen villain duo. The couple owns and runs Sunny Day Excursions together. Their dynamic might replicate Wolf Legarski and Agatha’s marriage in season 2.

The CSI: Miami actor met McEntire in January 2020 and continued their relationship virtually during the pandemic.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn | VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 cast: Sunny’s son, Cormac, rounds out the new villain family

Luke Mitchell plays Sunny’s son, Cormac. He takes care of guests on the camping trips, ensuring they are comfortable and have everything they need. Viewers might recognize Luke Mitchell from NBC’s Blindspot or ABC’s Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series.

Luke Mitchell | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who is Walter in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3?

Seth Gabel plays Walter, who could be a villain or a hero in the new season. Walter lives in a cabin in Montana by himself. He’s described as unpredictable and does not appreciate running into hikers near his home in the wilderness. Viewers might know Gabel from Salem, American Horror Story, or Fringe.

‘Lost’ star Henry Ian Cusick joins the Big Sky Season 3 cast as Avery

Henry Ian Cusick from ABC’s Lost joins the Big Sky Season 3 cast as Avery. He’s a tech entrepreneur who takes his stepdaughter, Emily, on one of Sunny Brick’s camping trips. In addition to playing Desmond in Lost, Cusick starred as Stephen Finch in Scandal and Marcus Kane in The 100.

Henry Ian Cusick | FOX Image Collection/ Getty Images

New Yorkers Luke and Paige go on a Sunny Day Excursion

Anirudh Pisharody and Madalyn Horcher play New Yorkers Luke and Paige, who also end up on an excursion with Sunny Brick in Big Sky Season 3. Pisharody appeared in Fox’s 9-1-1 and Last Man Standing. Viewers might recognize Horcher from Fox’s Gracepoint or the YouTube original series, Origin.

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022, on a new night — Wednesdays — at 10 pm ET.

