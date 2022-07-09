‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Fans Beg For These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

ABC’s Big Sky fans have high hopes for season 3 and a list of demands for the show’s return in the fall of 2022. Many viewers have things they loved and storylines they hated. Like all avid fans, many took to social media to relay their feelings about their favorite characters. We’ve compiled a list of the most requested things fans want to see when Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC in 2022.

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar | Anna Kooris/Getty Images

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Fans want to see more of Ren running the drug cartel

Viewers hope that the Big Sky writers create more dramatic storylines with Janina Gavankar’s character, Ren Bhullar, in season 3. Fans love Ren and want to see even more of her in the Big Sky Season 3 cast.

“Janina Gavankar is the very BEST thing about Big Sky AND I would rather watch a Bhullar Family Drug Cartel Dramedy than this current incarnation of the show,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “The family dynamics and interpersonal conflicts coupled with the pressures of running an international drug cartel seems a lot more interesting than whatever the writers were doing this season with the Syndicate, Travis, the kids, the grieving father, Legarsky #2 and Ronald.”

RELATED: Is ‘Big Sky’ On Tonight? Here’s When and What Time to Expect the Return of Season 3

Other fans quickly chimed into the Reddit thread that the show flourished in every scene Gavankar was in.

“Agree, or at least narrow it down to the Bhullars vs The Law and tie up all of the other stray plot threads,” another Redditor added.

Fans want more plot advancement in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3

Another thing fans beg for is more plot advancement in each episode of Big Sky Season 3.

“I also hope next season moves faster,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I wouldn’t mind it being less episodes and the plot actually advancing.”

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Finale Recap, Episode 18, ‘Catch A Few Fish’ — A New Sheriff Comes to Town

Viewers want more information about the syndicate in every episode. In season 2, the storyline took a back burner until the last few episodes. The last thing fans want is the addition of another set of random teenagers who get sucked into the drama.

Do not let Jerrie Kennedy disappear again in ‘Big Sky’

In addition to Gavankar, another fan-favorite character viewers want more of in Big Sky Season 3 is Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel). However, she became a recurring character, not a main character, in season 2, and fans did not like it. They want her back in every episode, or not at all.

“They need to figure out what they are going to do with Jerrie,” one fan added. “Either have Jerrie on the show or don’t. A character has no chance of developing if they disappear for multiple episodes then come back during random times.”

Jerrie’s storyline didn’t get much development because she came and went. Hopefully, she can return for more episodes in season 3.

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022. It moves to a new night; Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere Return Date, Cast, and Everything We Know