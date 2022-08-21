‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere: Complete Trailer Breakdown and What You Need to Know

ABC’s Big Sky Season 3 finally dropped a premiere trailer for the new installment, and it’s intense. Reba McEntire voices the teaser as Sunny Brick, much like John Carroll Lynch did as Wolf Legarski for season 2. It’s edgy and wicked, with shocking clips revealed at every moment in the teaser for the new drama. Take a look at our breakdown for the Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 preview.

Reba McEntire becomes the new villain in the ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 trailer

McEntire is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family in the Big Sky Season 3 cast. She’s a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. She owns Sunny Day Excursions, which hosts glamping trips in the great outdoors of Big Sky Montana. McEntire teases the upcoming installment — Big Sky: Deadly Trails — in a callback to Wolf Legarski. She talks about the great outdoors of Montana. However, she drops hints of demise.

You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/pzNY2zQcts — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“Welcome to Montana, a place where the horizon never ends, full of friendly folk just trying to do right. But in the untamed wilderness you never know what’s going to be coming around the bend. One thing’s for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again. And you might not.”

Cassie Dewell looks at a cold case about Mark in the ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 trailer

The Big Sky Season 3 teaser quickly takes a turn. A guy named Mark Woodman walks happily through the country and then falls from a cliff. In another clip, Cassie Dewell looks at the missing person cold case about Mark. Is Sunny Brick capable of murder? It seems like she is. It sounds like Cassie and Jenny find a pattern of disappearances when they tackle a new missing person case in season 3.

In another scene, Sheriff Arlen Beau (Jensen Ackles) attempts to resuscitate a man lying on the ground. However, we can’t tell who the person is.

Not in the trailer: Jenny Hoyt’s mother, Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, comes to town

In Big Sky Season 3, Rosanna Arquette portrays Jenny’s mother, Gigi. However, she comes to the show as a villain rather than a friend. Her character poses new threats to Jenny in season 3.

“She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment,” Virginia’s character bio via The Wrap reads. “Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.”

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022, on a new night — Wednesdays — at 10 pm ET.

