Bill Hader and Ali Wong Reportedly Had a Brief Secret Fling That ‘Everyone Was Thrilled About,’ Sources Claim

According to sources who claimed to be close to the comedians, Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader and Always Be My Maybe star Ali Wong supposedly had a brief fling that those who knew them were “thrilled about” while it was happening.

Though the rumored romance has reportedly returned to a friendship, insiders claimed it was a good match while it lasted. And some observers have started comparing Hader’s personal life to fellow SNL alum Pete Davidson.

Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta split in 2022

Wong’s divorce from Justin Hakuta was announced in April 2022. They met in 2010, married in 2014, and welcomed two daughters. A source told People the split was “amicable,” adding, “They will continue to co-parent lovingly.”

Wong spoke about Hakuta in her standup comedy. During Netflix’s Baby Cobra, she joked that she “trapped his a**” once she found out he went to Harvard. She elaborated that she did that by uncharacteristically waiting to kiss him until the fifth date. “I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch,” she explained.

But in a more recently released Netflix special, Don Wong, which came out in 2022, Wong joked that she was envious of her single friends. “… I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison,” she said. “And now I’m in monogamy jail, and I don’t know how to get out.”

Her divorce from Hakuta was announced soon after that special was released on Netflix.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader’s reported fling was supposedly protected by their friends in comedy

According to sources who claimed to have known what Hader and Wong have been up to in the last few months, the two had a secret fling. “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” an insider told Page Six.

Another source added, “Only a small circle of A-list comedians know, and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce.”

The brief romance was said to have been a bit of a rebound for both. Though unconfirmed, Hader was rumored to have dated Pitch Perfect star, Anna Kendrick. A source told People that the stars were “quietly” together for more than a year before the relationship ended in 2022.

Notably, Page Six reported that representatives for Hader and Wong did not comment on the unconfirmed story of their fling.

Bill Hader’s rumored dating history inspired comparisons to Pete Davidson

Hader’s rumored star-studded dating history since his 2018 divorce has inspired comparisons between the Barry star and Pete Davidson. Before Hader’s supposed romance with Kendrick, he stepped out with Rachel Bilson in 2020.

But the affair ended soon after. On an episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Bilson confirmed that she dated Hader by confessing the thing she missed most about him was “his big d***” (Glamour).

Similarly, Davidson has been involved in several high-profile relationships with stars from Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian. He’s most recently been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

