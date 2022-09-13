Bill Hader in a Mask at the 2022 Emmy Awards Is Opposite of How SNL’s Stefon Would Have Behaved

Bill Hader remained coronavirus (Covid-19) safe during the 2022 Emmy Awards when he was one of the only actors who showed up wearing a mask.

Hader in a mask was noteworthy at the Emmy Awards because almost nobody in the Emmy audience wore a mask. One reason why Hader probably played it safe is that he’s currently filming season 4 of Barry and would rather avoid getting sick and have production shut down. Other Barry cast members attended the Emmy Awards but were not seen wearing a mask.

While Hader took precautions, he laughed with Seth Meyers in 2021 about how his iconic Saturday Night Live club kid character Stefon probably wouldn’t have even known a pandemic was occurring.

Bill Hader and Seth Meyers note that Stefon had a ‘natural mask’

Hader joked with Meyers during a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021 about how Stefon’s “mask” was when the character would cover his face – usually because Hader was hiding his laughter during the sketch. Meyers was the SNL Weekend Update anchor when Stefon would appear and they often played off one another.

Bill Hader, Seth Meyers | Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I don’t know if he’d notice [there was a pandemic],” Hader laughed. “It would go on for a while and not really notice.”

Meyers noted that Stefon created a “natural mask” when he would cover his mouth and nose with his hands. Hader agreed. “Yeah, that was kind of a mask,” he said.

Emmy award nominee Bill Hader thinks Stefon probably had Covid more than once

“I think he was probably patient zero on some level,” Hader said referring to Stefon’s club hopping job. “He’s probably had it a couple of times and now he’s fine.”

Meyers came in with a zinger that Covid didn’t interrupt Stefon’s clubbing whatsoever. “He probably went to a club at some point that was called Wet Market,” Meyers mused. Scientists have speculated that Covid sprouted from a wet market in China.

“I do feel like a lot of clubs he went to in New York City might not be following like [Mayor Bill] de Blasio’s rules,” Meyers added. “Like it feels like they were already pretty underground.”

Hader agreed. “They were already pretty underground,” he said. “If they, in fact, exist [laughs].”

Bill Hader reflected on Stefon versus ‘Barry’

Meyers and Hader laughed about the endless club names Stefon spouted on SNL’s Weekend Update and how the majority of them, if not all were fabricated. “That’s the thing I always laughed about,” Hader said. “Because when I would laugh, so much of it was just how bad at his job he is. And that he’s lying.”

“And I always felt that you knew he was lying,” Hader said about Meyers on Weekend Update. “But you were being very patient with him [laughs].”

Hader also discussed his work on Barry and joked about the pressures of being funny on demand. “Like the first season, where you’re like, oh that was fun,” he said. “It seems like they liked it. And then the second time you have a little pressure. You get recognition. And the third time you’re doing it … the more I did Stefon or the more we did Californians, it got more tense. More pressure to do new moves or whatever. And on Barry, I can’t just rely on [co-writer] John Mulaney making me laugh.”

