Bill Wyman’s Rolling Stone Bandmates ‘Always Tried to Entice’ Him to Do Drugs; Here’s Why He ‘Always Stayed Clean’

Drugs have been associated with the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle for decades. The Rolling Stones is one band whose drug use was widely documented in the media. However, not every rock musician indulged in them.

For example, former Rolling Stone bassist Bill Wyman “stayed clean” even when his bandmates were enticing him to do drugs, and he had personal reasons for this.

Bill Wyman was older than his Rolling Stones bandmates

Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in 1965 | Michael Ward/Getty Images

Wyman joined The Rolling Stones in 1962. When the band started getting attention in 1963, their lineup consisted of Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, and Charlie Watts.

Wyman was the oldest member, being born in 1936. Most of the other members were born in the 1940s (except Stewart, born in 1938). As a result, Wyman was already in his late 20s when he achieved popularity, while many of his bandmates were still in their early 20s. He was also married and had a son at the time.

Bill Wyman stayed away from drugs unlike his bandmates

Drugs and alcohol played a prominent role in the lifestyle of rockers in the ’60s and ’70s. However, Wyman decided to stay away from drugs even when his bandmates “tried to entice” him.

Speaking about his 2019 documentary, The Quiet One, Wyman told Variety, “I did mention in the film the way the boys always tried to entice me, but I always stayed clean. There was never any heavy alcohol. No drugs. You know, the odd pep pill to keep awake sometimes when it was necessary, but that was about it, and the odd joint very, very early on.”

He added, “But I realized that if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to do all the things I did want to do, which is like keep my diaries and do my photography — and be a family man. So that’s what kept me straight and on the narrow, and I’m very proud of it, actually, and that’s probably why I look younger than the rest of them do.”

How drugs impacted The Rolling Stones

Some Rolling Stone members were heavy drug users, which greatly impacted their careers and personal lives. For example, in 1967, police officers famously raided a party hosted at Keith Richards’ country house, Redlands. Richards and Mick Jagger were arrested for drug possession.

According to Rock Heavy, Jagger was found guilty of possessing four amphetamine tablets. Meanwhile, Richards was charged with allowing cannabis to be used at his home. They were later acquitted, though Richards did spend one night in prison. The band would continue to run into more legal problems because of drugs.

The band’s drug use also affected their music. According to Wyman, the recording process for their 1967 album Their Satanic Majesties Request did not go smoothly.

“Every day at the studio, it was a lottery as to who would turn up and what – if any – positive contribution they would make when they did,” Wyman said (via Far Out Magazine). “Keith would arrive with anywhere up to ten people, Brian with another half-a-dozen and it was the same for Mick. They were assorted girlfriends and friends. I hated it! Then again, so did Andrew (Oldham, manager) and just gave up on it. There were times when I wish I could have done, too.”

Jagger also admitted some members were “on acid” and that he doesn’t think “any of the songs are very good.”

In 1969, Brian Jones was dismissed from The Rolling Stones after dealing with alcohol and drug addiction.

