Billie Eilish’s Fragrance Is More Popular Than All Other Celebrity Perfumes — Expect 1

Singer/songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the world, with multiple hit songs to her credit and numerous awards. While Eilish focuses the majority of her attention on her wildly successful music career, the young artist also finds time for other business ventures. Recently, the hitmaker launched her very own perfume. Fans have responded very well to the fragrance. And even though the perfume has only been on the market for a short time, it has already joined the ranks of top-performing celeb fragrances. In fact, only one other singer outranks Eilish in terms of sheer perfume popularity.

When did Billie Eilish release her fragrance?

In late 2021, when Eilish announced she was releasing a fragrance, she was already a huge star. The young singer, who is best known for songs like “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes,” took to Instagram to share the details about her perfume, “Eilish.” She wrote in her caption “i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.”

She went on to detail how fragrance has always been an “enormous part” of her life. So when she got the chance to create a perfume, it felt like a “dream.” Eilish hasn’t attached her name to many product-based ventures, so fans were excited. In November 2021, the fragrance debuted. With notes of mandarin, vanilla, red berries, and sugared petals, it quickly became one of the year’s hottest perfume releases.

Only one celebrity fragrance is more popular than Billie Eilish’s perfume

The fragrance sold out almost instantly. Although it has been restocked multiple times on Eilish’s homepage, it is reported to be in very high demand. According to Cosmopolitan, it isn’t clear exactly how much money Eilish has made so far from sales of her perfume. But it was expected to make $60 million in sales for its first year on the market. Considering it has sold out on multiple occasions, it’s likely that Eilish has made even more than that.

A recent analysis of Google search data released by Hey Discount notes that Eilish’s perfume is the second-highest ranked celebrity fragrance in terms of sheer online interest. It has 1.3 million annual searches, including 951,000 searches for “Billie Eilish perfume” and 314,840 searches for “Billie Eilish fragrance.” The only celebrity fragrance that ranks higher is Ariana Grande’s perfume series. Grande has more searches in total, around 4.4 million. But for the word “fragrance,” Eilish still outranks her. Grande has about 89,200 searches for “Ariana Grande fragrance,” to Eilish’s 314,840.

Many celebrities have released exclusive fragrances

Over the decades, lots of celebrities have curated exclusive fragrance lines, from Jennifer Lopez’s perfume empire to Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry’s bespoke scents. Fans love getting the opportunity to rock a perfume created with the assistance of their favorite celebrity. And several stars have gone on to launch multiple fragrances. Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, and Sarah Jessica Parker are all superstars who have released fabulously successful perfume lines. To this day, bright young stars are following their example and curating perfume that captures the essence of their stage personas.

While Eilish has only released one fragrance so far, based on the reception that it has enjoyed, a second or third perfume could do quite well.

