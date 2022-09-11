Billionaire Kim Kardashian Reveals the 3 Things She Wants but Can’t Have

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire thanks to her wildly popular shapewear and beauty lines, but there are a few things that even she can’t buy. Here’s what the reality star said she wants but can’t have.

Kim Kardashian |Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire

In 2021, Forbes declared Kim Kardashian a billionaire. The publication noted that the reality star’s net worth increased exponentially (by about $780 million) thanks to two of her businesses, SKIMS and KKW Beauty. Kardashian has also made millions off of her multiple reality TV shows, investments, and endorsement deals.

Although KKW Beauty is no longer available, it has seemingly been replaced by SKKN, the reality star’s skincare line that debuted in June. Fans have yet to see if the skin care brand will match or outperform the success of KKW Beauty. But many have complained about the high prices of SKKN products, making them inaccessible for the same fans who clamored to get their hands on Kardashian’s now-defunct cosmetics line.

Kardashian has been spotted in the company of her fellow billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. She even bought the same private jet model as the Amazon founder. It’s hard to imagine that there is anything the wealthy reality star can’t afford, but she recently revealed that there are some things even she can’t buy.

There are 3 things Kim Kardashian wants but doesn’t have

Although Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, that doesn’t mean she has everything she wants. On Sept. 6, Kardashian opened up to Interview Magazine about what she doesn’t have.

When asked what she wants but can’t have, the reality star responded with three things. “Maybe a little bit more sleep. Maybe kids that I don’t have to f***ing bribe with Pokémon cards,” she said. For the final thing she covets, Kardashian said, “Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?”

It sounds like even Kim Kardashian doesn’t have enough time, sleep, or the ability to control her kids without a little bribery every now and then.

You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life! pic.twitter.com/go2XmKSxlp — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 13, 2018

The reality star has talked about ‘bribes’ for her kids in the past

This isn’t the first time that Kim Kardashian has admitted to bribing her kids. The reality star is the mother of four children: 9-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm, whom she shares with Kanye West.

In August 2021, Kardashian opened up to Parents about her parenting style, including what she thinks she does well and what she would change.

When asked about hacks to get kids ready for school in the morning, the reality star responded, “Incentives and bribes! Listen, anything to get them out the door.”

And when asked what she was still figuring out as a parent, Kardashian said, “Being stricter and saying no!” She added, “When my kids want something (typically candy), they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want.”

As for her “parenting superpower,” the SKIMS mogul said, “I’m naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don’t get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around.”

RELATED: Fans Compare Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Care Lines, and Here’s the Verdict