Billy Ray Cyrus Confided in His Now-Fiancée as His Marriage to Tish Cyrus Fell Apart

Billy Ray Cyrus is an enduring country singer who is not only responsible for songs like “Achy Breaky Heart,” but for encouraging his daughter, Miley Cyrus, into an entertainment career. For decades, he has been a staple presence in the entertainment scene, with many fans following the day-to-day details of his life. It’s been a difficult few years for Cyrus, in the wake of his divorce from his longtime partner and the mother of his children, Tish Cyrus. However, the country legend has found love again, with a much-younger songwriter who he first crossed paths with more than a decade ago.

When did Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose first meet?

Billy Ray Cyrus announces engagement to singer Firerose, 27 years his junior https://t.co/MDJ8X8teND — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2022

The story of Cyrus and Firerose goes back 12 years, when Cyrus was working on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. As he told People Magazine, he was walking his dog, Tex, when the magic moment happened.

“There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee,” Cyrus recalled. “On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

The two struck up a friendship, with Firerose telling the publication that she had been a fan of Cyrus’ music for years. Eventually, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Cyrus and Firerose connected on a professional level, becoming songwriting partners. In July 2021, they released their debut song together, a tune titled “New Day.”

What did Billy Ray Cyrus say about confiding in Firerose about his divorce?

Recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As they were working on songs together, Cyrus and Firerose’s connection deepened. “Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life,” Firerose told People Magazine. “I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him.” Cyrus and his wife, Tish Cyrus, had previously split and reconciled three times — but this time, it would stick. Their divorce was finalized in early 2022, with Cyrus and Firerose, who is 34, becoming romantically involved not long after.

“…When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist,” Cyrus revealed to People. “Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.” The two got engaged in the summer of 2022, with Firerose designing her own ring.

Firerose opened up about her love for Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything' https://t.co/4svislMsl7 — People (@people) December 1, 2022

As for Firerose, it was a natural decision to agree to marry Cyrus. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,'” the singer said. The two are still actively writing music together, with their newest single, “Time” now available on music streaming platforms.

Cyrus, who lost his mother to illness around the same time as his divorce was finalized, has found “balance” with the much-younger singer. He said there are no hard feelings with his children regarding the divorce and everyone was ready for a change. For Cyrus, the romance has served as both a source of deep friendship and musical inspiration.