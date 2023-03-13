‘BIP’: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s Relationship Timeline

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is one of the most memorable seasons of the show. On the show’s sixth season, famous Bachelor in Paradise couple Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin met and got engaged. Currently, Barbour and Godwin are in the midst of planning their wedding. Here’s a look at Barbour and Godwin’s relationship timeline.

(L-R) Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin | David Livingston/FilmMagic

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin met on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered in 2019. Barbour was cast on the show after originally appearing on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and Godwin was cast after being a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor.

The two formed a connection on the show. While Barbour initially seemed to fall first, Godwin opened up to the idea of being with Barbour.

At the end of the sixth season, Barbour proposed to Godwin and she accepted his proposal.

Why Hannah Godwin became engaged to Dylan Barbour

While some fans might doubt the legitimacy of couples who meet on reality shows, after season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Godwin made it clear that she had real feelings for Barbour.

“His words and actions lined up,” Godwin told People Magazine. “He would say these things but he would also show me. Our personalities connected. Romantically were very attracted to each other, but I also see him as somebody I can spend every day with and laugh with and who can be my friend. And that’s really cool.”

She continued, “I realized that whomever I gave my rose to, I wouldn’t want to leave without. And that was Dylan. As soon as that clicked, I was all in.”

The couple was long-distance at first

After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Godwin and Barbour originally started a long-distance relationship. Even though they lived in different cities, the two made the effort to see each other multiple times a week.

“I would say more often than not, we’re together more than couples that live in the same city that don’t live together, to be honest,” Barbour told People Magazine.

Godwin then admitted their decision to live in different cities was a purposeful one.

“We don’t want to have any undercover or deep-rooted resentment or something for making a decision too early about where we’re going to be,” Godwin told People Magazine. “I feel like Dylan feels like he has a little home here in L.A., and I feel like I have a little home in San Diego right now. That’s what it’s feeling like, which has been nice.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour bought a second house together

Godwin and Barbour bought their first house together in 2020. The two went on to buy their second house in 2022.

Because they decided to move to a new house, Godwin revealed on her Instagram story in 2022 that their decision to save money for a house took priority over planning a wedding.

“So yeah, the whole wedding update thing,” she said in an Instagram Story according to People Magazine. “We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there’s only so much money in the world.”

In January 2023, Barbour and Godwin published a joint Instagram post announcing that they set a wedding date for Aug. 23, 2023. Since announcing the date, Godwin has discussed wedding planning multiple times.

“So how do I say this casually? We have a wedding date. Like, actually,” Godwin said in a TikTok. “And you would think that after being engaged for almost four years that I would give myself enough time to like really plan it out, be particular, but, you know, it’s happening in six months, in August.”

Like Godwin and Barbour, there is no doubt Bachelor in Paradise fans are counting down the days until Aug. 23.