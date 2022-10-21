How Black Adam Is Related to Shazam

The DC Extended Universe finally brought Black Adam and Shazam to the silver screen. As a result, they further introduced other figures with comparable strength to the almighty Superman. However, some audiences are left wondering what the real difference is between Black Adam and Shazam. They have a common thread that relates them, but they’re very different characters with differing moral compasses.

Black Adam and Shazam are both chosen champions

The biggest similarity between Black Adam and Shazam is that they were both chosen as champions of the Wizard called Shazam. However, their backstories differ greatly, informing the way that they choose to use their powers.

A young hero named Billy Batson earns the Wizard’s gifts that empowered him to become Shazam with a single mention of the name. His parents died, and he lived his young life with plenty of hardship. However, the Wizard chose him as a champion to fight for good as the world’s mightiest hero.

Meanwhile, Kahndaq’s Teth-Adam becomes Black Adam thanks to the same Wizard. However, he used his power for revenge against a tyrant and all those who threaten his city, which the Wizard considered a misuse of power. As a result, he was locked away until he was unleashed from his prison. He’s Kahndaq’s protector and is willing to use lethal force against all those who stand in his way.

Black Adam and Shazam operate their power differently

Black Adam and Shazam are both incredibly powerful entities who were empowered by the Wizard. They rely on magic to tap into their abilities, but they’re labeled by different gods. Additionally, Black Adam is introduced with the concept of what would happen if these powers were given to the wrong person. Meanwhile, Shazam stands for childhood innocence and perseverance. Also, their experience greatly sets them apart. Black Adam has a lot more experience with combat, while the boy behind Shazam is still a teenager.

Shazam has Solomon’s wisdom, Hercules’ strength, Atlas’ stamina, Zeus’ power, Achilles’ courage, and Mercury’s speed.

Meanwhile, Black Adam has Shu’s stamina, Horus’ speed, Amun’s strength, Zehuti’s wisdom, Aten’s power, and Mehen’s courage.

Some fans argue that Black Adam is much stronger than Shazam, despite having the same powers. However, the initial statement is up for debate. A more accurate statement would be that the anti-hero has a more brutal and knowledgeable use of his powers than his foe.

Why they weren’t introduced in the same movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam almost co-starred alongside Zachary Levi’s Shazam in Shazam! back in 2019. However, Johnson told Vanity Fair that the plan changed after the first draft saw them share the screen. The actor was largely the reason why Black Adam exists as an origin movie separate from Levi’s first film in the suit.

“Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson said. “Now that was the goal—so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.’ It would’ve been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam.”

Johnson continued: “I made a phone call. I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular … ’ because everybody thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s go make this movie.’ I said, ‘I really think that you should make Shazam!, make that movie on its own in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well.'”

Nevertheless, Levi’s hero and Superman frequently fight with Black Adam, which is certainly a direction possible for the DCEU to go next.

