The BLACKPINK Members Name Their Favorite ‘Born Pink’ Tracks

BLACKPINK is the K-pop group behind “How You Like That,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “Kill This Love.” In 2022, they released Born Pink, complete with eight new songs for BLINKs to stream.

For one interview, the artists mentioned their current favorite songs from the collection. Here’s what Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo said.

BLACKPINK released ‘Born Pink’ in 2022

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jisoo worked on Snowdrop. Jennie appeared in HBO’s upcoming series The Idol. Each performer appeared in fashion and cosmetics campaigns. Now, this K-pop group is in your area – with new original music.

In 2022, Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo released their second full-length album. That’s Born Pink, complete with title tracks “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom.” The collection became one of the year’s most popular albums, with BLINKs mentioning their favorite songs on social media.

The BLACKPINK members mentioned their favorite ‘Born Pink’ tracks

The BLACKPINK members explored new themes in this album, with eight new songs available to BLINKs. During their appearance on iHeartRadio, the artists were asked about their favorite Born Pink songs.

“Oh my god, that’s so hard,” Rosé said. “I really like ‘Tally,’ I like ‘Tally.’ That’s a good song — one of my favorite songs.”

This BLACKPINK song is about playing dirty, with the narrator describing how she doesn’t “play nice” even though that’s what’s expected. As of December 2022, “Tally” holds over 45 million Spotify plays.

“Mine is ‘Typa Girl,’” Lisa said while nodding her head. Jennie said, “Mine is ‘Shut Down.’”

“Shut Down” became one of the title tracks for the album, with the artists appearing in a corresponding music video. When they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, this was the song they highlighted.

“‘Shut Down’ is a song that brings the charisma BLACKPINK has always been showing off to another level,” Jennie mentioned during their D-1 Interview. “The combination of classical music and hip hop gives off good impression which is new but also has addictive charms.”

“I think the fun lyrics with wit and the choreography that expresses ‘Shut Down’ directly will be a fun point,” she added. “I hope that feeling we felt first and the thrill of excitement gets delivered to everybody.”

Jisoo said her favorite was “Pink Venom,” rounding out her answer with the dance move from the lead single. This was the first track BLACKPINK released from this new era, as well as the song they performed on the MTV VMAs. Now, the track has over 325 million Spotify plays.

BLACKPINK embarked on their 2022 world tour

To celebrate Born Pink’s release, this K-pop group embarked on the 2022 world tour, making stops in London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and other major cities. The artist also showcased solo songs, with Lisa performing “Lalisa” and “Money” and Rosé highlighting “On the Ground.”

Music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms.

