BLACKPINK’s In Our Arena: Concert Review of the ‘BORN PINK’ First Night in Newark, New Jersey

BLACKPINK embarked on their 2022 ‘Born Pink’ tour

Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo of BLACKPINK performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center

BLACKPINK’s back in your area. Hot on the heels of 2022’s BORN PINK, this K-pop group announced their BORN PINK world tour, with their final United States concert in Los Angeles this November.

According to a press release, the tour resumes in Europe at London’s O2 Arena and continues in Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, and Berlin, concluding in Amsterdam during December. Although most dates are sold out, fans can learn about BLACKPINK’s tour from their official website.

BLACKPINK ‘Shut Down’ Newark’s Prudential Center for their first night at the New Jersey arena

BLACKPINK’s in your area — and your arenas. For the BORN PINK tour, these K-pop idols performed in Newark, New Jersey, for two sold-out headlining concerts. The first night began with “How You Like That” and was filled with love for Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa.

The members introduced themselves, with Rosé noting the last time they visited the Prudential Center was April 2019, “if you can believe it.” Jennie quickly corrected the vocalist, mentioning BLACKPINK traveled to Newark for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

That was the first time the group performed “Pink Venom” for BLINKs. (A fitting addition to the night’s setlist.) Jennie pointed out the idols were “really nervous” about the tour — their Dallas concert marking the start of months away from home and other obligations.

“But starting in the US and having you guys being so welcoming — it means so much,” Jennie continued. “It’s giving us the energy that we needed and love, so you guys rock. We love you.”

At one point, Rosé started singing “What Time Is It” from High School Musical 2. Jisoo clarified that it was “photo time,” as the artists posed for a picture with the audience. Jisoo attempted to make an arm heart with Jennie, although the other heart-half wasn’t reciprocated.

Of course, BLACKPINK returned to the stage for an encore, waving at attendees and performing “Yeah Yeah Yeah” off their new album and Square Two’s “Stay.” For their final song, Rosé encouraged the audience to dance “as if it’s their last.”

The live version of “As If It’s Your Last” had the arena jumping, with Rosé asking fans to put their phones away and enjoy the moment.

BLACKPINK isn’t ‘Hard to Love’

One section highlighted the solo projects of Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. (Without a solo song, Jisoo performed a Latin-inspired cover of Camila Cabello’s Liar. The vocalist recently appeared in the Disney+ K-drama, Snowdrop.) Lisa’s performance, in particular, left fans shocked, stunned, and screaming for her intense choreography and pole dancing.

With this concert (and with every performance prior), BLACKPINK cemented themselves as some of the best, most professional, most hard-working entertainers in the industry. Every dance move seems effortless, but only because it’s backed by hours of rehearsal — and years of training.

They’re personable, caring, and gracious toward fans. Even if English isn’t the first language of every member, the idols worked so hard to connect with their Newark, New Jersey audience. And it worked. Whether it’s fashion, music, or acting, BLINKs can’t wait to see what’s next for BLACKPINK.

