BLACKPINK’s Jennie is Starring Alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

HBO‘s series The Idol has already attracted one music star in the form of Super Bowl halftime show performer The Weeknd. Now, another world-famous artist is joining the mix: Jennie Kim from K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are starring in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

The Idol centers around Lily-Rose Depp and her pop star lead character. Her character gets romantically involved with a mysterious club owner (played by The Weeknd) who is also the leader of a secret cult.

Jennie first appeared in a teaser trailer for the series released in July 2022. It’s unclear what her exact role will be, but her appearances in the teaser showed her character in choreography and dance rehearsal scenes, so her character could be some sort of backup dancer.

HBO confirmed the K-pop star’s entry into the series in a tweet announcing “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL.”

The Weeknd | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s Jennie joined the cast

Jennie Kim was born and raised in South Korea and studied in New Zealand before returning home to Korea in 2016. BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016.

Being a K-pop idol herself, Jennie is thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of HBO’s The Idol.

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” she said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

BLACKPINK has achieved massive success in the US and around the world. They’re the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts, while their 2020 project The Album is the best-selling album by a Korean girl group of all time.

They were also the first K-pop group to ever be on the cover of Rolling Stone.

‘Euphoria’ showrunner Sam Levinson is part of ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to bring The Idol to life. He’s received praise for his showrunning direction on the hit HBO show, and his abilities have been praised by those who work with him.

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, for example, shared his thoughts on Levinson in an interview with Deadline. “I trust Sam and he’s a bit of a mad genius,” he said, “so wherever he takes it I’m happy to go.”

