BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Confirms Her Solo Project is Coming in 2023

Lisa released “Money,” while Rosé premiered “On the Ground.” Jisoo is the last BLACKPINK member to release a solo project — and BLINKs are restless for content from this vocalist. Here’s what we know about her upcoming solo project, confirmed for 2023.

BLACKPINK member, Jisoo, appeared in the K-drama ‘Snowdrop’

This K-pop group’s in your area. Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK, appearing alongside Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Together, they released songs like “How You Like That” and pursued their respective interests in fashion.

Jisoo made her acting debut in the K-drama Snowdrop. The 2021 romance was added to Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, and remains available for binge-watching.

The artist also recently spent time as a brand ambassador for Dior, attending fashion shows and appearing on the cover of Marie Claire Korea. Despite a packed schedule, Jisoo confirmed a solo project is finally on the way.

Jisoo’s solo album is coming in 2023, according to the BLACKPINK member

The oldest BLACKPINK member already has plans for 2023. This artist confirmed that her solo project is in the works when a fan asked, “can I look forward to Jisoo’s solo album next year?”

“Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023,” she wrote, adding an emoji. Of course, fans on social media shared their excitement regarding the upcoming release. However, there’s no word regarding this project’s premiere date.

Jisoo is the last BLACKPINK member to release solo music. The first was Jennie, who released “Solo” and its corresponding YouTube video. Rosé released “On the Ground” and “Gone,” performing “On the Ground” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The same year, Lisa released her two solo songs “Lalisa” and “Money.” The rapper earned the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop for this project, with “Money” going viral on social media around the same time as Squid Game.

Jisoo appeared on BLACKPINK’s 2022 album, ‘Born Pink’

Jisoo appeared on BORN PINK with the other BLACKPINK members, singing on “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” and other tracks. Shortly after, the K-pop group embarked on its 2022 world tour.

“If THE ALBUM focused solely on music, we tried to express BLACKPINK’s true nature through this album, BORN PINK, like its title,” Rosé said during a Soompi interview. “While protecting BLACKPINK’s original identity, we continued to try new things.”

“The album overall has a base hip hop sound, is combined with various genres, and undergoes constant variations, and we focused on expressing BLACKPINK’s definite color,” she added. “I’m confident that we’ve created music that has yet to be seen with our extraordinary imagination.”

Music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. That includes solo songs created by Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie. Fans can also catch up with Jisoo on social media, who often posts pictures from her latest adventures