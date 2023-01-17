Blake Lively Once Shared She Sometimes Felt Like a Man Because of Her Height Insecurities

Because of actor Blake Lively’s height, she and Ryan Reynolds might be one of the tallest couples in Hollywood.

But Lively sometimes felt insecure about how tall she was. Especially when she was around men who were shorter than she was.

How tall is Blake Lively really?

Lively’s height has often been a topic of discussion because of how tall the actor is. The Accepted star has sometimes even had accusations leveled at her that she’s been lying about her height.

“It was ‘Blake tells a tall tale!’ – that’s I’m really 5feet, -4 inches and I lie and say I’m really tall, but I have to be wearing stilts all the time. Our hair and make-up girl on Gossip Girl thought it was really funny, and she tacked it to the mirror,” Lively once told The Independent when recalling the strangest story she’s heard about herself.

Most publications agree that Lively is 5 Feet, -10 inches. According to Celeb Heights, it’s a claim that Lively might have made about herself personally.

“First of all I’m not 5ft 2ins, I am 5 Feet, -10 inches,” Lively allegedly said.

Celeb Heights, however, measures Lively at closer to 5 Feet, -8 inches. The number was reached by the members of the Celeb Height community, who the majority feel is an accurate number for Lively.

Blake Lively once shared she sometimes felt like a man because of her height insecurities

Whatever her true height may be, Lively has still spent her career towering over many of her peers. Some of this is because the Gossip Girl alum occasionally wears high heels. In a 2009 interview with Allure (via E-News), Lively admitted her height could sometimes be a source of insecurity.

“I feel like a tranny a lot of the time,” Lively said. “I don’t know, I’m…large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes.”

But The Town star wouldn’t have to worry about towering over Reynolds. Many publications, including Celeb Heights, are in agreement that her husband is 6 Feet, -2 inches.

Blake Lively used to be teased in school because of her height

Lively was also once a bit insecure about her height when she was a child. She often dealt with others teasing her because of how tall she was and calling her nicknames. But a picture the 35 year-old actor once posted online would indicate she made peace with her past. On the photo, Lively is standing next to Sesame Street’s Big Bird. Which was a callback to her childhood.

“Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was ‘too tall’ and had ‘yellow’ hair). Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you,” she wrote on Instagram (via Yahoo).