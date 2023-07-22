While rumors are swirling that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are struggling in their marriage, they step out with their sons as a family.

As rumors swirl around the stability of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage, the celebrity couple was spotted out enjoying a family outing. Despite the rumors, the pair, alongside Stefani’s sons, made a memorable appearance at a baseball game.

The occasion saw Stefani, 53, and Shelton soaking up the thrill of the Los Angeles Angels’ match in her hometown, Anaheim, California. The family’s spirited attendance seemed to be a counterpoint to recent reports suggesting they may be “drifting apart.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoy an outing as a family

Stefani and Shelton, alongside her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, recently had an absolute blast at a professional baseball game. The 53-year-old took advantage of her free time to cheer on the Los Angeles Angels in her hometown of Anaheim, California.

According to The Sun, the Grammy-winning artist shared snippets of the exhilarating game on social media. The footage featured her family and other fans relishing the action from their lofty stadium seats.

Gwen captured moments of her children and fellow Angels supporters bursting with enthusiasm as they witnessed their team make a spectacular hit.

Zuma, at 14, was particularly animated in expressing his excitement. In one of the videos, Stefani made a quick cameo, donning an Angels jersey for good luck. She cheered fervently before shifting the focus back to the crowd.

This joyful family outing occurred amid speculation of relationship troubles between Stefani and Shelton.

‘The Voice’ stars are reportedly ‘drifting apart’

Despite their fun-filled family outing, Stefani and Shelton have faced rumors of marital troubles in recent months. Their busy schedules may be at the root of their issues.

Shelton stepped down from The Voice to spend quality time with his wife and their three boys. But it seems the couple faces challenges as they navigate their hectic lives.

An inside source told OK Magazine that Shelton and Stefani have hit a rough spot in their marriage. The couple’s closest friends are concerned that a split might be on the horizon if things don’t change.

“She’s confided to pals that it’s killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn’t know what to do,” the source dished. “When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice.”

The source added that Shelton and Stefani are deeply engrossed in their professional commitments, showing signs of relationship strain.

With the 47-year-old country artist not being part of The Voice, the insider claims there is less for them to connect over.

A closer look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s supposed marital ‘woes’

When Shelton and Stefani initially clicked on the set of The Voice, their romance raised many eyebrows due to their contrasting backgrounds.

Shelton, a country boy at heart, seemed an odd match for Stefani, the quintessential California rock star. Their diverse origins might have added some spice to the initial phases of their relationship. Still, things have changed, as per an insider.

Furthermore, the pair, who recently marked their second wedding anniversary, are reportedly arguing incessantly.

“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in that whole country lifestyle,” the insider stated. “When she’s in Oklahoma, she misses LA and all its conveniences. Blake’s not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise, and crowds.”

The insider shared that the couple’s habits are grating on each other. Instances like Blake trudging mud through their home or leaving clutter around and his dietary choices are sources of friction. The No Doubt singer, it appears, is constantly nudging him about his diet.

Shelton and Stefani have not addressed the reports surrounding their relationship.