Blake Shelton invited Gwen Stefani's son to play at his bar in Oklahoma -- but he didn't pay him. Here's what Stefani said about it.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to prove that they’re madly in love. The couple stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine’s Day 2024 and performed their new song, “Purple Irises.” Additionally, Stefani stuck around to talk to Jimmy Kimmel about her life with Shelton in Oklahoma. Here’s what she revealed about her son, Kingston Rossdale, performing at Shelton’s bar.

Gwen Stefani said that Blake Shelton didn’t pay her oldest son to perform at his bar

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton know what climbing to the top of the music charts is like. Stefani rose to fame in the ’90s with her ska-punk band, No Doubt, and Shelton struck gold with his country hits in the 2000s. Now, Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is walking in her and Gavin Rossdale’s footsteps by performing music live.

Stefani spoke about her son’s performance at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. “You would be freaked out,” she said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “This kid is such a good songwriter. And out of nowhere! We were like, ‘You’re lying, you didn’t write that.'”

Stefani then explained to Jimmy Kimmel that Kingston’s first public performance was at Shelton’s bar. “Blake has this bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. I don’t know if you know where that is — nobody does,” Stefani joked. “We were on a summer vacation. Blake’s idea, he was like, ‘You should learn a couple of your songs so you can hop up there. I’m gonna tweet that I’m gonna be there tonight, and you can come on after me.’ And so he did it. It was really exciting.”

Kimmel asked Stefani if Shelton paid Kingston. “No. He did not get paid,” Stefani verified. “But it was a tough gig!”

Blake Shelton talked about the difficulties of stepparenting

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blake Shelton didn’t have kids before meeting Gwen Stefani. However, he’s now stepped into the role of stepfather. He adored Stefani’s three boys and loved introducing them to the wonders of Oklahoma. However, it’s not always easy. Shelton once explained how hard stepparenting can be.

“I’ve had stepparents,” Shelton told Today. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I’m always there if I’m needed.”

Shelton also said that Stefani’s kids lean on him for support, which isn’t something he was used to before. “They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy,” he told People in December 2022. “I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into.”

Gavin Rossdale says he avoids pushing music on his kids

Kingston Rossdale comes from two musician parents (and a musician stepfather), so it makes sense that he wants to step into the limelight.

“You don’t know what your kids are gonna do, and then, all of a sudden, they find themselves,” Gwen Stefani told Jimmy Kimmel. “And you’re like, ‘Wow.'”

Gavin Rossdale said he didn’t want to push certain music on his kids, as he’d rather them figure out what they like on their own. “Kids have to become independent,” he told Us Weekly. “[Kingston] has to break away from me and discover things — almost distance himself from me, which is painful, because I’m the most important person in his life, along with his mom.”

