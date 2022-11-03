Blake Shelton Revealed Watching the World Connect a ‘Cryptic’ Tweet to His Divorce From Miranda Lambert Was ‘Very Entertaining’

Not everyone finds entertainment in scrutiny after a high-profile divorce, but Blake Shelton did. After he shared a “cryptic” tweet following his split from Miranda Lambert, some thought he must have been referring to related drama. While confessing that the message wasn’t supposed to be easy to decipher, he shared that watching the “world run with it” was “very entertaining.”

For a brief recap on the relationship between Shelton and Lambert, they started dating in 2006, married in 2011 and announced their divorce in 2015. They both moved on with other singers soon after. He hooked up with Gwen Stefani, and she dated Anderson East for around two years.

But shortly after Lambert and East broke up in 2018, news emerged that she was dating Evan Felker, who played in one of her opening bands, Turnpike Troubadours. Sources said the relationship started when Lambert sent Felker, married at the time, “flirty” text messages before a brief time on tour together.

“[People are] making it seem like, ‘Oh, they got close while they were on tour together,’ as if the tour was six months long, but it was three days, and the first two of those, he was still acting like he was in love with his wife,” one insider spilled to People.

Friends claimed that Felker “didn’t even call” after the second night. Then, he allegedly emailed his bride and told her he wasn’t returning home before he “full-on ghosted” her. “The notion that [Felker’s] divorce happened for any reason other than [Lambert] is complete bulls***,” a source that was allegedly close to the couple said.

Blake Shelton wrote an intentionally ‘cryptic’ tweet about karma that some fans thought was about Miranda Lambert

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

When Shelton shared a tweet about karma around the same time reports of Lambert’s relationship with Felker emerged, some people thought he was commenting on the drama.

“Been taking the high road for a long time. I almost gave up,” he wrote. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there! Wait! Could it be? Yep! It’s karma!”

Many internet observers thought Shelton had to be referring to Lambert. And he didn’t confirm or deny that when he touched on the tweet in a Facebook Live interview.

“If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic,” he said (Country Living). “But I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about.”

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have moved on

"I got the hell out of Oklahoma." Miranda Lambert changed up some lyrics during her ACMs performance in front of Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Blake Shelton, who she lived with in Oklahoma. ? https://t.co/aM38VORDKT pic.twitter.com/qP4t8b2qjP — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2019

Both Lambert and Shelton have remarried since their divorce. After getting engaged in 2020, Shelton and Stefani wed in 2021.

As for Lambert, things with Felker fizzled. She met her second husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a former New York City Police Department officer, in November 2018. They married in January 2019, and he retired and moved with her to Nashville.

Despite that, some thought Lambert took a dig at Shelton during a 2019 performance at the ACMs when she sang, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” where the couple lived together.

